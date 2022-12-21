Singer, Songwriter, Recording Artist Lisa Gentile Releases New Album “Start Flying” - Available Now
Singer, Songwriter, Recording Artist Lisa Gentile, Daughter of Renowned Motown Producer Mickey Gentile, Carries the Torch with Her New Album “Start Flying”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Start Flying, Lisa Gentile's debut digital release, transcends music genres while celebrating life’s ups, downs, and triumphs along the way. Available now on all streaming platforms.
STREAM AND DOWNLOAD LISA GENTILE’S START FLYING ALBUM
Music is in Lisa’s DNA. Her father was the producer of legendary Motown artists such as Marvin Gaye, The Supremes, Smokey Robinson, and others. She now proudly carries the torch as the producer on her new album Start Flying along with Adam Box as producer, acclaimed drummer for GRAMMY-nominated, Country Music Award Winners Brothers Osborne. An all-star cast of musicians support Lisa on the record including Dave Eggar, Cello (Coldplay, Taylor Swift, Adele, Beyoncé); Rich Mercurio, Drums (Sara Bareilles, Idina Menzel, Steven Van Zandt); Jerry Marotta, Drums, Bass (Peter Gabriel, Hall & Oates, Orleans); Nelson Bragg, Vocals (Brian Wilson); Rick Huckaby, Guitars, Vocals (Trace Adkins, Thomas Rhett) and more. Start Flying was recorded at the Gilded Palace in Nashville, TN and Dreamland Studios in Woodstock, NY; mixed by Ken Helmlinger and mastered by GRAMMY-nominated engineer Joe Lambert. It is self-released on Gentileland Records.
"Start Flying" is comprised of 12 self-written mini anthems that take us on a journey of life. Masterfully produced, Lisa demonstrates her unique ability to fuse pop, country, rock and soul, creating her own signature sound. Up-tempo songs "Sweet on You", "Drive" and "On the Water" celebrate the simple things in life while her vulnerable side comes out in "Lifeline", a haunting song about loss and "Piece of Me", a moving piano, vocal ballad affirming her unbreakable strength and "Stuck with Me", a poignant duet featuring artist Rick Huckaby about a passionate love that drives you mad. "Guys Like You" is a rock, soul power anthem with a strong message as a female artist trying to succeed in a male-dominated industry. "I Drank the Cooking Wine" – a classic country drinking song with a twist of insane and in songs "Rise", "Shine" and the title track "Start Flying" you will find hope, encouragement, and inspiration. Closing out the album is "Just When I Thought the Rain Would End", a truly authentic 80’s power ballad written and recorded by Lisa at just 16 years old with a vocal maturity well beyond her years. Produced by her father Mickey, Lisa adds new guitars, bass, drums to this remixed and remastered version while keeping her original vocal intact. All in all, Start Flying is a timeless record with something everyone can relate to.
On the album, Lisa says, “This record is more than just my songs and stories. It’s a representation of my growth as an artist and producer. It’s me turning each no into a yes; proving to myself and the world that I can fly in the face of adversity. When someone truly believes in you, it should never be based on age, appearance, sexuality, gender, race, relationship status or how long you’ve paid your dues in a town. But instead on the quality of your art and work ethic. Do not tell me what I cannot do. Timing is everything and this is my time to fly. . . my way.”
LISA GENTILE – START FLYING
TRACKLIST:
• Sweet on You
• I Drank the Cooking Wine
• Drive
• Stuck with Me (Featuring Rick Huckaby)
• On the Water
• Guys Like You
• Start Flying
• Piece of Me
• Rise
• Lifeline
• Shine
• Just When I Thought the Rain Would End
LISA GENTILE BIO
Lisa Gentile is a native of Syracuse, NY and moved to Manhattan with her family at age 10 to pursue a career in entertainment. She studied voice under renowned vocal coach Carlo Menotti (The Art of Singing) and was mentored by legendary singer, actress Liza Minnelli. Lisa is a graduate of the Highschool of Performing Arts (Fame) and Bard College. Discovered by producer Keith Diamond of Polygram Records at 23, best known for his hits with Billy Ocean, Mick Jagger, Michael Bolton she has since collaborated with multi award winning writers and producers including Loris Holland (Jive Records, Mariah Carey), Robbie Robertson (The Band), Dave Greenberg (MaMuse, Ruth-Anne, Cunningham, Patti Rothberg) and Country Hall of Fame Songwriter Jerry Foster. She has received US/Worldwide recognition and radio airplay for albums: Becoming (LP-2000), Three (EP-2003) and A Very Country Compilation (LP-2007) which received a Syracuse Area Music Award (SAMMY) for Best Country Album. Lisa has performed extensively in top venues and stages throughout the US. For more information on Lisa visit http://www.lisagentile.com
COMING 2023
Honey, I Drank the Cooking Wine – Official Music Video January 2023 (Gentileland Productions)
Sweet on You – Official Music Video - February 2023 (Gentileland Productions)
Start Flying – The Making of an Independent Artist – Documentary Film (Gentileland Productions, Shot by Mary Borello) - Winter 2023
CONNECT WITH LISA GENTILE
EMAIL | lisa@lisagentile.com
WEBSITE | http://www.lisagentile.com
FACEBOOK | https://www.facebook.com/lisagentilesings
YOUTUBE | https://www.youtube.com/@lisagentilemusic
INSTAGRAM | https://www.instagram.com/lisagentilemusic
TWITTER | https://twitter.com/lisalgentile
TIKTOK | https://www.tiktok.com/@lisagentilemusic
MEDIA INQUIRES:
Gentileland Records | Lynne Marco | l.marco@gentileland.com | pr@gentilelandproductions.com
TSG Media | Marni Salup | TSGMediaTeam@gmail.com
Lynn Marco
Gentileland Records
l.marco@gentileland.com
LISA GENTILE - DRIVE - THE OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO