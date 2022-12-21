Fmuser Launches Economic 50 Watt FM Transmitter FU-50B for Drive-in Church, Drive-in Movies, and Parking Lot
FU-50B (CZE-T501， CZH-T501） 50 watt FM transmitter is one of the best low power FM transmitters favored by professionals and amateurs from all over the world.GUANGZHOU, GUANGDONG, CHINA, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Main highlights of FU-50B 50 watt FM broadcast transmitter
Fmuser FU-50B 50 watt FM transmitter supports multi audio input, including XLR, SCA, and USB. The jog dial can adjust the audio input mode with an all-in-one control panel.
The automatic SWR protection will be automatically turned on when no antenna is connected to the transmitter.
A 50 Watt FM Transmitter with Strong Performance
Operating frequency: 87 ~ 108MHz
Output power: 50W MAX continuously adjustable
Output Impedance: 50 ohm
Spurious and harmonic radiation: -60db
RF Output Connector: N Female (L16)
Frequency response: 50 ~ 15KHz (3db)
Distortion: 0.002
Left and right channel separation: 45db
LINE IN connector: RCA two-channel Cinch
The microphone interface: 6.5mm
Microphone Type: Dynamic microphone (electret microphone is not applicable)
Audio Input Connectors: RCA Female
AUX Input Connector: BNC female
Rated working voltage: 200 ~ 240V AC / 50/60Hz (you can switch into 100 ~ 120V AC inside the chassis)
Maximum power consumption: 100W
Internal working voltage: DC28V, DC12V, DC5V
"If you're planning to start your radio career, why not start from drive-in radio broadcasting?" Said Jimmy Lao, broadcast engineer of Fmuser Broadcast. "The first step is to choose a good drive-in FM transmitter such as FU-50B 50 watt FM transmitter, with FU-50B 50 watt FM radio transmitter and complete antenna system, almost anyone with long-distance broadcasting needs can set up an economic low power FM radio station in a few minutes," he explained.
Fmuser FU-50B: A Practical 50 Watt FM Broadcast Transmitter
Based on user needs, Fmuser Broadcast has applied a compact 1U rack design on the FU-50B 50w FM transmitter, which offers a much easier operation and amazing performance on this transmitter.
Meanwhile, with PLL and VSWR over-heated protection design, longer service life is ensured for the customers.
Also, to improve the performance, FU-50B 50 watt FM radio transmitter has an HD screen, power lock, RDS port, and low pass filters to make sure 100% stereo sound quality for FM broadcasting.
Best 50W FM Transmitter Supplier
Fmuser Broadcast also customized a variety of radio station equipment packages for its customers according to different broadcast needs, including:
FU-50B 50 watt FM transmitter with CP100 circularly polarized antenna system (optional antenna bays)
FU-50B 50 watt FM transmitter with DP100 FM dipole antenna system (optional antenna bays)
FU-50B 50 watt FM radio transmitter with GP100 ground plane antenna system (optional antenna bays)
To celebrates the 13th anniversary of their company, Fmuser Broadcast now supplies with the following low-power and high-power transmitter series for the FM radio stations, wholesale orders are welcomed at a good cost:
Ultra low power FM transmitter: CZE-7C 7W, CZE-05B 0.5W, CZE-15A/15B 15W，CZE-T251 25W.
Low power FMTX: FMT-50W, FMT-150W, FMT-200W, FMT-350W, FMT-600W, FMT-1KW.
FMT high power series: FMT-2 KW, FMT-3.5 KW, FMT-5KW
For more information, please visit: www.fmradiobroadcast.com
About Fmuser Broadcast: Fmuser is the expert manufacturer and supplier of radio broadcast equipment from China, with product lines covered from AM transmitters, TV broadcast equipment, studio to transmitter link equipment, and complete FM antenna systems, IPTV systems, and radio turnkey solutions. Fmuser serves many different broadcast needs, including drive-in, community, campus, mining industry, professional radio, hotel, and ultra long-distance broadcasting, and focuses on providing affordable professional radio broadcasting technology for small, medium, and large radio stations around the world.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Fmuser Broadcast
Tom Lee
E-mail: sales@Fmuser.com
Tel: +86-13922702227
WhatsApp: +86-13922702227
SOURCE Fmuser Broadcast
Chan Ray
FMUSER
+86 139 2270 2227
