India Real Estate Market Analysis 2023: Growth (CAGR of 9.2%), Industry Outlook, Trends, Size, Share, Future Forecast by 2028

The India real estate market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% during 2023-2028.

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Real Estate Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the India real estate market outlook 2022. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The India real estate market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% during 2023-2028. Real estate refers to any property consisting of land and buildings rather than personal possessions. It is also known as producing, buying, and selling a property. The real estateIt might be owned by a government, a corporate entity, or by a private party. It includes residential, commercial, and industrial real estateareas. Investing in real estate can yield a significantn increment in its inherent value.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-real-estate-market/requestsample

India Real Estate Market Trends:

The Indian market in India is majorly driven by the increasing demand for residential buildings. In line with this, rapid urbanization and the inflating per capita income of the masses are significantly contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, several initiatives are undertaken by the Indian government of India , such as the Real Estate Regulatory Act (RERA) and the Benami Transactions Act, are creating a positive outlook for the market. Besides this, the rising number of nuclear families and the easy availability of home loans is also positively influencing the market growthacross the country. Moreover, the real estate companies are increasingly focusing on launching affordable properties with excellent amenities, thereby aiding the market growth in India. Additionally, the growing need for organized office spaces is catalyzing the market growth across the country.

Explore the Full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-real-estate-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Property:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Land



Breakup by Business:



Breakup by Mode:



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India



Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape



Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Read Latest Research Reports by IMARC Group:

Global Rice Market Size, Share, Price, Vendor List, and Report

Kraft Paper Market Price, Size, Share, Trends, Outlook, Report

Global Confectionery Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Report

Global Cheese Market Price, Size, Share, Forecast Report

Smart Parking Market Size, Share, Analysis, and Report

Electric Vehicle Market Size, Share, Analysis, Forecast Report

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Media Contact

Company Name: IMARC Group

Contact Person: Elena Anderson

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1-631-791-1145

Address:30 N Gould St Ste R

City: Sheridan

State: WY

Country: United States

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: India Real Estate Market Analysis 2023: Growth (CAGR of 9.2%), Industry Outlook, Trends, Size, Share, Future Forecast by 2028