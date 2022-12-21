CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CMP, TSP and GPS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Compass Minerals International, Inc. CMP

This lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of Compass Minerals common stock between October 31, 2017 and November 18, 2018, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 20, 2022

According to the filed complaint, 1) costs at the Company's salt mine in Goderich, Ontario were increasing rather than decreasing; 2) defendants had misrepresented the amount of salt the Company was able to produce at Goderich using the new continuous mining and continuous haulage equipment; and 3) the known and ongoing production shortfalls the Company was experiencing were reasonably expected to reduce its future operating income.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. TSP

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons who: (a) purchased or otherwise acquired TuSimple securities pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with TuSimple's April 15, 2021 initial public offering ; and/or (b) purchased or otherwise acquired TuSimple securities between April 15, 2021 and October 31, 2022, both dates inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 9, 2023

According to the filed complaint, (1) TuSimple was engaged in undisclosed related party transactions with Hydron, a company founded by TuSimple's co-founder, Mo Chen; (2) TuSimple shared confidential information and/or proprietary technology with Hydron without the approval of TuSimple's board of directors or informing regulators or TuSimple shareholders; (3) TuSimple failed to disclose the internal investigation by its board of directors into the Company's ties to Hydron, which commenced in July 2022; (4) the aforementioned conduct enhanced the likelihood of regulatory scrutiny and investigatory action toward the Company; and (5) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



The Gap, Inc. GPS

GPS Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased November 24, 2021 - July 11, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : February 3, 2023

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, The Gap, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were execution missteps in size and assortment at Old Navy related to BODEQUALITY, the Company's size-inclusivity campaign, which were adversely impacting Old Navy's margins and financial results; (2) contrary to the Company's statements, there were inventory risks relating to BODEQUALITY that were adversely affecting the Company's operations; and as a result (3) the Company's statements during the class period about the historical financial and operational metrics and purported market opportunities did not accurately reflect the actual business, operations, and financial results and trajectory of the Company, and were materially false and misleading and lacked a factual basis.



You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

