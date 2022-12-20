Gov. Pritzker Extends Illinois Cyber Security Commission Executive Order to Ensure Coordination Across All Levels of Government

SPRINGFIELD - Governor JB Pritzker today extended the Illinois Cyber Security Commission's executive order to support a strong coordination effort across all levels of government to enhance cyber security. The Commission will continue working to develop recommendations for protecting valuable information by identifying and disrupting cyber-attacks, developing cross-sector and community training exercises for critical infrastructure partners, and supporting regional critical infrastructure cyber response teams.





"Here in Illinois, we take new and emerging malicious cyber threats very seriously," said Governor Pritzker. "Led by the Illinois Homeland Security Advisor Alicia Tate-Nadeau, the Commission will continue identifying critical ways to increase cyber safety and promote more collaboration across all levels of government to protect Illinoisans from these attacks."





"This Commission continues to expand partnerships to foster continual learning and information sharing including key federal partners to solidify the safety and resiliency of our digital infrastructure," said Illinois Homeland Security Advisor Alicia Tate-Nadeau. "This robust Cyber Security Commission now represents and comprises our most trusted partners to ensure statewide cyber safety in Illinois."





The Illinois Cybersecurity Commission now includes the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, the Illinois Department of Innovation and Technology, the Illinois Attorney General, the Adjutant General of the Illinois National Guard, the Illinois State Police, the Illinois Commerce Commission, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, the Illinois Department of Revenue, the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the U.S. Secret Service, the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency, the Statewide Terrorism and Intelligence Center, and a representative from the Office of the Governor.





The Commission will also leverage information from critical infrastructure partners and the public sector including information technology, communications, defense industrial base, energy, financial services, healthcare, public health, water, and wastewater systems.





The Illinois Homeland Security Advisor currently coordinates programs and provides guidance to all levels of government and nongovernmental agencies related to homeland security.







