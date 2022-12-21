Learn how to take control of your body, mind and emotions with 'Spiritual Guide for Man Book 1'

Author Manny Rudolf combines various disciplines in one book to empower others to create the life they want

Manny Rudolf marks his entry in the world of publishing with the release of "Spiritual Guide for Man Book 1" (published by Balboa Press), a book that covers the various disciplines necessary to help readers reconnect with their inner self, their spirit, and create the life they want.

This book is all about learning how to be in control of one's body, mind and emotions. Here, the author presents various disciplines in one book, with exercises for each, to help readers practice and understand the discipline. Topics include breathing, the mind and the thought process, meditation and the higher self, mindfulness, living in the present moment (also called the now), energy and vibrations, law of attraction, white light, and more. It is the author's hope that the positive information and tools shared in this book will provide motivation and inspiration to readers.

"Most books give you a lot of theory, but no real practical applications. This book will provide both the theory and many exercises giving you the practical applications that will assist you in your life," the author states. He adds, "It would be nice if we could do just one thing, one type of exercise like meditation to accomplish our goal. The truth is you need to work on multiple areas, you need to work on your whole being. It is through the use of breathing exercises, meditation, exercises for the mind, work with thoughts, the use of mindfulness, the law of attraction, and work with energy and vibrations that we can regain the connection to our spirit, regain control of our lives, take back control of our lives, and determine our own destiny."

About the Author

Manny Rudolf is a former educator, college professor, and software engineer. He is a lifelong scholar and practitioner regarding the spiritual side of life. He has studied and practiced such disciplines as Buddhism, Kriya Yoga, Self-Realization Fellowship, Rosicrucian, Eckankar, reiki, runes, meditation, mindfulness, the law of attraction, and others. This book includes the summation of the disciplines he has studied and practiced in this lifetime, including all the disciplines necessary to aide in spiritual growth and allow one to reconnect with their higher self, their spirit and soul.

