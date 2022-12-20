Illinois Department of Revenue Director David Harris Named to Board of Trustees for Federation of Tax Administrators

CHICAGO - David Harris, director of the Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR), has been elected to serve on the Federation of Tax Administrators (FTA) Board of Trustees. FTA is a national organization that provides services to both state tax authorities and administrators.





"Being a member of the FTA Board of Trustees will be another way for IDOR to stay engaged with our tax administration colleagues across the country, and I am looking forward to participating in this new role," Harris said. "My election to the FTA Board is further evidence of the positive strides Illinois and the department has made with its fiscal management during the past several years."





FTA serves as the principal tax collection agencies of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Philadelphia, and New York City. The work of FTA is directed and governed by an eighteen-member Board of Trustees composed of tax administrators representing all regions of the country. The elected members are selected by the membership for two-year terms. Harris will represent the country's midwestern region.





The organization serves as a source of information. FTA staff regularly monitors the tax-related activities at the federal level with Congress and the Internal Revenue Service, as well as various state tax agencies in order to serve as a clearinghouse on important topics. It also conducts research projects in areas including state tax policies and structures, compliance and enforcement programs, and federal and state court decisions.





As IDOR director, Harris oversees a budget of $240 million and coordinates a tax structure collecting $67 billion. He is required to ensure that all tax revenues are efficiently collected and properly deposited into the correct funds in the state treasury, and coordinates with the Comptroller's Office to ensure that tax refunds and state payments are made in a timely manner.