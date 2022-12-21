Mirasol Resources Closes Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mirasol Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MRZ) MRZLF (the "Company" or "Mirasol") is pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced non-brokered private placement. The Company issued 5,076,667 common shares at a price of $0.60 per common share for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,046,000.20 (the "Offering").

Proceeds of the Offering will be used to advance exploration, including drilling, at the Company's flagship assets in Chile and Argentina and for general corporate purposes.

The securities issued under the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period. Finders' fees were paid on a portion of the Offering.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any US state securities laws.

Mirasol is a well-funded exploration company with 18 years of operating, permitting and community relations experience in the mineral rich regions of Chile and Argentina. Currently Mirasol is self-funding exploration at two flagship projects, Sobek and Inca Gold, both located in Chile. Mirasol has four partner-funded projects, with First Quantum Minerals and Mine Discovery Fund in Chile, Silver Sands Resources and Patagonia Gold in Argentina. Mirasol continues to advance a strong pipeline of highly prospective early and mid-stage projects.

Forward Looking Statements: The information in this news release contains forward looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include: changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, costs and supply of materials relevant to the mining industry, change in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry and to policies linked to pandemics, social and environmental related matters. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding future exploration programs, operation plans, geological interpretations, mineral tenure issues and mineral recovery processes. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, results may vary, and we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Mirasol disclaims any obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.