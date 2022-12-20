ILLINOIS, December 20 - IDOT safety campaign on impaired driving, buckling up - with a seasonal twist





SPRINGFIELD - 'Tis the season to celebrate the holidays with the gift of zero fatalities. Too important to be kept waiting under the tree or until the champagne corks start popping, the Illinois Department of Transportation has delivered "It's Not a Game: Holiday Edition," a new seasonal version of its multimedia safety campaign aimed at reducing crashes and fatalities on Illinois roads.





"It is the most wonderful time of the year and the happiest season of all, but unfortunately we know that impaired driving and other dangerous behavior over the holidays can put you and others at risk," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "‘It's Not a Game: Holiday Edition' is a simple, timely way to remind you and your loved ones that it's great to celebrate, but please buckle up at all times and make a plan to get home safely with a sober ride."





With holiday parties and festivities well underway, the potential is high for impaired driving and other dangerous behavior behind the wheel. To help reduce crashes, serious injuries and fatalities on Illinois roads, IDOT is stepping up its messaging via various media and online platforms by updating "It's Not a Game."





Launched this spring, "It's Not a Game" incorporates an old-school video game platform through various media to reduce injuries and fatalities associated with motorcycles, bicycles, pedestrians, seatbelt use, work zones as well as impaired and distracted driving.





Updated with a twist to include holiday imagery with the latest safety stats and information, ‘It's Not a Game: Holiday Edition' is running through New Year's Day on various media, including digital placement in bars, restaurants and gas stations, social media and online platforms, as well as traditional radio and TV channels. Ads will run across the state, with Spanish versions airing as well and appearing across social media channels. More information is available at www.itsnotagameillinois.com , where the public can follow and share the campaign and access additional resources.





"It's Not a Game" is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by IDOT.



