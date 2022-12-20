'It's Not a Game: Holiday Edition'
ILLINOIS, December 20 - IDOT safety campaign on impaired driving, buckling up - with a seasonal twist
SPRINGFIELD - 'Tis the season to celebrate the holidays with the gift of zero fatalities. Too important to be kept waiting under the tree or until the champagne corks start popping, the Illinois Department of Transportation has delivered "It's Not a Game: Holiday Edition," a new seasonal version of its multimedia safety campaign aimed at reducing crashes and fatalities on Illinois roads.
"It is the most wonderful time of the year and the happiest season of all, but unfortunately we know that impaired driving and other dangerous behavior over the holidays can put you and others at risk," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "‘It's Not a Game: Holiday Edition' is a simple, timely way to remind you and your loved ones that it's great to celebrate, but please buckle up at all times and make a plan to get home safely with a sober ride."
With holiday parties and festivities well underway, the potential is high for impaired driving and other dangerous behavior behind the wheel. To help reduce crashes, serious injuries and fatalities on Illinois roads, IDOT is stepping up its messaging via various media and online platforms by updating "It's Not a Game."
Launched this spring, "It's Not a Game" incorporates an old-school video game platform through various media to reduce injuries and fatalities associated with motorcycles, bicycles, pedestrians, seatbelt use, work zones as well as impaired and distracted driving.
"It's Not a Game" is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by IDOT.