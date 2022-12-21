Senator Carper, EPA Administrator Regan Announce Stronger Emissions Standards for Heavy-Duty Vehicles

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, joined U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael S. Regan, as well as clean air and labor leaders in announcing new standards to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) from heavy-duty vehicles starting in model year 2027.

“All too often, our most vulnerable and underserved communities, including many communities of color, suffer the worst consequences of the air pollution that comes from our trucks and buses. Reducing vehicle pollution nationally is especially personal for us in Delaware, where more than ninety percent of our air pollution comes from sources outside our state,” said Senator Carper. “EPA's new rule, along with the investments we made in the American Rescue Plan, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and Inflation Reduction Act, will dramatically cut dangerous pollution from heavy-duty vehicles. That is good for our planet, good for our health, and good for our economy.”

By 2045, EPA estimates that the final action will reduce NOx emissions from the heavy-duty truck fleet by 48 percent and provide widespread air quality improvements across the U.S., especially in areas already overburdened by air pollution and diesel emissions. The benefits of the rule will exceed its costs by billions of dollars. EPA estimates that by 2045 the most ambitious option outlined in today’s proposal would result in the following annual benefits:

Up to 2,900 fewer premature deaths

6,700 fewer hospital admissions and emergency department visits

18,000 fewer cases of asthma onset in children

78,000 fewer lost days of work

1.1 million fewer lost school days

As EPW Chairman, Senator Carper secured significant investments in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act to further reduce emissions from heavy-duty vehicles and accelerate the transition to zero-emission technology, including:

$5 billion for clean school buses

$3 billion for reducing air pollution and emissions around our nation’s ports

$1 billion for cleaner medium- and heavy-duty vehicles

$60 million for the Diesel Emission Reduction Act program for goods movement facilities in low-income and disadvantaged communities

