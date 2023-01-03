New Years Awards for ArtsPR and Daniel P Quinn announced by Film Freeway for 2023

Outstanding Achievement in Rome

Sydney Festival

MDIFF Award

More Award/Nominations for: American Phantasmagoria from Sydney, Rome and India; and Italy, Newark and me on (Lulu.com) for 2023.

We are overwhelmed to announce that AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA has been selected as an "EXCEPTIONAL ACHIEVEMENT" by our esteemed Film Festival for Multi Dimension Independent Film Festival!”
— MDIFF Festival
ESSEX COUNTY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023
Italy, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1922-2022
Nominee
The Atlantis Awards
The Filmmaker's Space Film Festival Award Winner

Congratulations!
The Filmmaker's Space Film Festival has updated the Judging Status of your submission SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!! to Award Winner.
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
Award Winner

Award Winner on 12/29/22.

Project has been selected as an award winner in festival.

DPQuinn | New Jersey

As an American we won 37 Film Freeway Awards/Certificates for Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) in Rome; DEATH OF HERCULES from Sophocles' THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS in Paris; or SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!! in Berlin and Bali, Indonesia. Honorable Mention in Kurdistan, Iraq; Certificate of Excellence in Sweden. Also Philadelphia, Milan, New Orleans, Seattle; San Diego, and Montreal. Yet, we have no financing here in America.
http://www.einpresswire.com/newsroom/artsprunlimited_news_on_the_web_/

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/12/28/opinion/godard-straub-european-cinema.html#commentsContainer&permid=122249050:122249050

Just announced :News from Rome, Italy for AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA for 2023.
News from Sydney, Australia for AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA (12/19/22):

American Phantasmagoria
By
Daniel P Quinn,
Lulu.com Paperback
29.40 USD on sale now on the web.

MDIFF upgraded my work from Finalist to Exceptional Achievement for AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA (Lulu.com).
danielpquinn | Newark, NJ 1/10/21

Yhank you Mr. Kristof as you clarify our don in wonderland irreality. The people in the capital were filled with rage and indignation spouted by a fool propped up as a prezident. The people who died were a tragic loss. But enraged they were. But even more unsettling was the complicity of elected officials and police officers.

I still dread what might happen next; sorry.

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/09/opinion/sunday/trump-mob-capitol.html#commentsContainer&permid=111013443:111013443

American Phantasmagoria

By Daniel P Quinn

"We are overwhelmed to announce that AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA has been selected as an "EXCEPTIONAL ACHIEVEMENT" by our esteemed Film Festival Selection Committee for the November season of Multi Dimension Independent Film Festival!"

"Exceptional Achievement is an add-on award in our festival! The Exceptional Achievement Award is at par with the Award Winner Award at our festival. Our Film Festival Selection Committee loved your project, so they could not resist awarding you with this!"

Now on sale Lulu.com or order at your Independent Bookstore.
AP includes all 3 plays and my Introduction on World Theatre, Covid-19 and us.

Community Outreach:
http://www.einpresswire.com/newsroom/artsprunlimited_news_on_the_web_/

Daniel P Quinn
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+1 973-482-0747
About

ArtsPRunlimited, Inc won 28 Film Freeway Festival Awards/Certificates. This includes 6 for DEATH OF HERCULES from Sophocles' THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS and 22 for SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!! since 12/20-10/22. Film Festival's in Manhattan, Paris, Bali, Indonesia; Kurdistan, Iraq; Rome; Seattle; Dallas, La Jolla, San Diego, Montreal, Sweden, Philadelphia, Milan, Anatolia,Turkey, India, New Orleans, Florida Shorts, and more on Film Freeway. Also: Short Play Festival Award for Two and Twenty; Irish Institute Award for Honesty Is the Best Policy, and Diary of a Madman received an OBIE all in Manhattan Off-Broadway. Featured in The Irish Post, Madison, Wisconsin, The Irish Voice, while his "organized labor" was featured on National Public Radio. The Coast Star, Bergen Record, and The Italian Voice said "organized labor" was "poignant and alive," "wonderful," and "refreshing." His work was also featured in The Herald-News, National Public Radio on THE MORNING SHOW w/Bonnie Grice; The Today Show; Red Wheelbarrow Press (2015-2022), and PRIMO magazine. His 1,400 Blogs and letters published by The New York Times from 1975-2022 are ongoing. He also received grants from the NY State Council on the Arts and The NYTimes Company Foundation. Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) received a 5 star review in PRIMO Magazine on Amazon.com. Olympia Dukakis said his play(s) offers "a great many indictments of American culture. It would have a strong impact....be an ideal project...for an audience". "You're a very talented man. and were read at (TNC) with Mary Tierney. "Short Plays to Long Remember" received Honorable Mention Award as a Next Generation Finalist in the Indie Book Awards. Malachy McCourt also appeared in THE ROCKING CHAIR at Barnes & Noble at Lincoln Center.

http://danielpbquinn.wordpress.com

