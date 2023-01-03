New Years Awards for ArtsPR and Daniel P Quinn announced by Film Freeway for 2023
More Award/Nominations for: American Phantasmagoria from Sydney, Rome and India; and Italy, Newark and me on (Lulu.com) for 2023.
We are overwhelmed to announce that AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA has been selected as an "EXCEPTIONAL ACHIEVEMENT" by our esteemed Film Festival for Multi Dimension Independent Film Festival!”ESSEX COUNTY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Congratulations!
— MDIFF Festival
Italy, Newark (Nevarca) and me 1922-2022
Nominee
The Atlantis Awards
The Filmmaker's Space Film Festival Award Winner
Congratulations!
The Filmmaker's Space Film Festival has updated the Judging Status of your submission SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!! to Award Winner.
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
Award Winner
Award Winner on 12/29/22.
Project has been selected as an award winner in festival.
DPQuinn | New Jersey
As an American we won 37 Film Freeway Awards/Certificates for Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) in Rome; DEATH OF HERCULES from Sophocles' THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS in Paris; or SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!! in Berlin and Bali, Indonesia. Honorable Mention in Kurdistan, Iraq; Certificate of Excellence in Sweden. Also Philadelphia, Milan, New Orleans, Seattle; San Diego, and Montreal. Yet, we have no financing here in America.
http://www.einpresswire.com/newsroom/artsprunlimited_news_on_the_web_/
Just announced :News from Rome, Italy for AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA for 2023.
News from Sydney, Australia for AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA (12/19/22):
American Phantasmagoria
By
Daniel P Quinn,
Lulu.com Paperback
29.40 USD on sale now on the web.
MDIFF upgraded my work from Finalist to Exceptional Achievement for AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA (Lulu.com).
danielpquinn | Newark, NJ 1/10/21
Yhank you Mr. Kristof as you clarify our don in wonderland irreality. The people in the capital were filled with rage and indignation spouted by a fool propped up as a prezident. The people who died were a tragic loss. But enraged they were. But even more unsettling was the complicity of elected officials and police officers.
I still dread what might happen next; sorry.
American Phantasmagoria
By Daniel P Quinn
"We are overwhelmed to announce that AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA has been selected as an "EXCEPTIONAL ACHIEVEMENT" by our esteemed Film Festival Selection Committee for the November season of Multi Dimension Independent Film Festival!"
"Exceptional Achievement is an add-on award in our festival! The Exceptional Achievement Award is at par with the Award Winner Award at our festival. Our Film Festival Selection Committee loved your project, so they could not resist awarding you with this!"
Designed by Kevin Kramer.
Now on sale Lulu.com or order at your Independent Bookstore.
AP includes all 3 plays and my Introduction on World Theatre, Covid-19 and us.
Community Outreach:
Daniel P Quinn
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
