Comitta Announces State Funding for West Chester Storefront, Alleyway Improvements

West Chester, Pa − December 20, 2022 – Business owners in West Chester’s historic downtown will have additional opportunities to update storefronts and façades thanks to $50,000 in state funding, state Senator Carolyn Comitta announced today.

The funding will support the West Chester Business Improvement District’s (BID) Façade and Alleyway Improvement Grant Program. The program helps businesses and commercial property owners make necessary updates and improvements to their existing storefronts and exteriors.

“As a former borough Mayor, I continue to work to support our downtown business districts and ensure they remain vibrant and sought-after destinations for both residents and visitors alike,” Comitta said. “I am proud to support this funding to assist small business owners in maintaining their storefronts. Together, we can keep historic downtown West Chester thriving as an economic and cultural center.”

The West Chester grant is one of 51 projects to be awarded funding through the Keystone Communities Program. The program, administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, encourages the creation of partnerships between the public and private sectors to revitalize and improve local communities.

“We are thrilled to be awarded this grant that will give our local property owners the opportunity to preserve the beauty and aesthetic of Downtown West Chester, said John O’Brien Executive Director of the West Chester Business Improvement District. “The pandemic has been a difficult time for our small business owners and this grant will give them the ability to make needed repairs to historic buildings throughout the downtown area.”

The West Chester Business Improvement District was established in 2000 to help enhance the economic vitality of downtown West Chester through public and private partnerships. Thanks to their efforts, West Chester was awarded the 2017 Great American Main Street Award and a 2021 Townie Award from the Pennsylvania Downtown Center for their work in creating a prosperous and thriving small business district.

The West Chester BID’s Façade and Alleyway Improvement Grant Program is a matching grant program that covers 50 percent of the costs of a project up to $500.

For more information on the West Chester BID, visit www.downtownwestchester.com

To learn about the Keystone Communities Program, go to www.dced.pa.gov

###