Drivers on the Lower Mainland and southern and central Vancouver Island are encouraged to avoid non-essential travel today due to the heavy snowfall overnight.

At least 25 centimetres of snow have fallen in the Greater Vancouver area and 30 centimetres on the Malahat and other areas of the Island. Environment Canada forecasts more snow during the next several hours.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s maintenance contractors are out in full force to clear snow and apply sand. It is important for drivers to keep their distance as sand is applied and to not pass winter-maintenance equipment.

Drivers can assist maintenance crews by moving over safely when they see a vehicle with an amber light approaching. This allows maintenance crews to clear the snow and improve road conditions to reduce hazards for drivers.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit: https://www.drivebc.ca/