Increasing HST rebate for charitable organizations among list of beneficial tax changes for Islanders

CANADA, December 20 - The Government of PEI is making changes to taxation initiatives which will leave more money in the pockets of vulnerable Islanders and charitable organizations.

The changes being announced will further fulfil government’s commitment to Islanders and will be effective January 1, 2023. These include:

Increasing the Harmonized Sales Tax (HST) rebate for charities and qualifying non-profit organizations to 50 per cent, which aligns with neighbouring jurisdictions; and

Increasing the Basic Personal Amount by $750 to a new threshold of $12,000, with the spouse and equivalent-to-spouse amounts raised proportionately;

“As we navigate through financially difficult times, our government is committed to supporting Islanders and I am proud to be acting on our commitment to Islanders by implementing these changes that will directly benefit our most affected as well as charitable and non-profit organizations. We have seen these organizations play such an important role over the pandemic, inflationary response, as well as Fiona response, so we are proud to be leaving more money with those organizations so that they can continue to help Islanders through times of need.” - Finance Minister Mark McLane

The increase in HST rebate to charitable and qualifying non-profit organizations was formally proposed in the 2022-2023 Provincial Operating Budget.

