Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,537 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 325,198 in the last 365 days.

Increasing HST rebate for charitable organizations among list of beneficial tax changes for Islanders

CANADA, December 20 - The Government of PEI is making changes to taxation initiatives which will leave more money in the pockets of vulnerable Islanders and charitable organizations. 

The changes being announced will further fulfil government’s commitment to Islanders and will be effective January 1, 2023. These include:

  • Increasing the Harmonized Sales Tax (HST) rebate for charities and qualifying non-profit organizations to 50 per cent, which aligns with neighbouring jurisdictions; and
  • Increasing the Basic Personal Amount by $750 to a new threshold of $12,000, with the spouse and equivalent-to-spouse amounts raised proportionately; 

“As we navigate through financially difficult times, our government is committed to supporting Islanders and I am proud to be acting on our commitment to Islanders by implementing these changes that will directly benefit our most affected as well as charitable and non-profit organizations. We have seen these organizations play such an important role over the pandemic, inflationary response, as well as Fiona response, so we are proud to be leaving more money with those organizations so that they can continue to help Islanders through times of need.”

- Finance Minister Mark McLane

The increase in HST rebate to charitable and qualifying non-profit organizations was formally proposed in the 2022-2023 Provincial Operating Budget.

Media Contact
Kip Ready
Department of Finance
kjready@gov.pe.ca

You just read:

Increasing HST rebate for charitable organizations among list of beneficial tax changes for Islanders

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.