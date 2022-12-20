McKee Administration Announces RFP for $2.5M Ventilation Initiative

RHODE ISLAND, December 20 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee announced a request for proposals for the state's newest RI Rebounds program, the Ventilation Initiative will be run through the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation. The program will select intermediary organizations and/or businesses to provide approximately $2.5 million in grants to reimburse eligible small businesses for expenses incurred to improve indoor air quality.

"We want Rhode Islanders to feel safe visiting our local small businesses, especially during the winter months. The Ventilation Initiative supports small business owners in their efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19, as well as the common cold, flu, and RSV," said Governor Dan McKee. "I look forward to seeing our cities and towns, nonprofits, and other local organizations get involved."

The Ventilation Initiative will provide eligible small businesses up to $10,000 for projects including:

- Installing higher-grade air filters - Installing/repairing central HVAC systems - Adding indoor air purifiers, windows, fans - Conducting an indoor airflow and quality assessment

"With the Ventilation Initiative, Rhode Island Commerce is proud to offer support to our small businesses as they continue, and expand upon, their efforts to ensure their customers' health and safety, through another winter season," said Liz Tanner, Rhode Island Secretary of Commerce. "I am looking forward to working with our community partners to make yet another RI Rebounds program a success."

"From the start of our response to COVID-19, we have known that improving ventilation can help you reduce virus particles in a business, school, or home and help keep COVID-19 from spreading," said Interim Director of Health Utpala Bandy, MD, MPH. "This program will be a boost to our work to reduce the amount of respiratory virus in Rhode Island, and to keep people as healthy and safe as possible when out in public spaces." ? Eligible intermediaries include nonprofit organizations, chambers of commerce, municipalities, merchant associations, arts/cultural organizations, and tourism regions, as well as businesses that are registered with the Rhode Island Secretary of State that conduct operations within the State of Rhode Island.

Proposals are due to Rhode Island Commerce on January 6, 2023.

###