Santa Teresa CBP Officers Apprehend Fugitive Wanted for Homicide

SANTA TERESA, N.M. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers at the Santa Teresa Port of Entry apprehended a man with an outstanding arrest warrant for homicide out of the Lakewood Police Department in Lakewood, Colorado.

“CBP Officers at the Santa Teresa port are working hard to identify and stop any and all threats to the American public,” said CBP Santa Teresa Port Director Tony Hall. “Apprehending wanted individuals is part of what we do."

On Dec. 19, CBP officers encountered a 23-year-old male, U.S. citizen who arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. Primary system queries by CBP officers revealed an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The man was secured and escorted to secondary for further inspection where biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active warrant for homicide out of the Lakewood Police Department in Lakewood, Colorado.

The individual was arrested by CBP officers and turned over to local authorities pending extradition to the originating agency.