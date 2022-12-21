Zapata Border Patrol Station awards the Youth of the Month honorees for October and November

LAREDO, Texas –Zapata Border Patrol Station awarded the Youth of the Month honorees for October and November during a ceremony at Zapata High School.

On Dec. 16, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Zapata Station and community program partners presented two senior honorees from Zapata High School with the Youth of the Month award.

The honoree for October was Brianna Alaniz, who is a member of the Zapata High School Student Council and National Honor Society. She plans to attend college to receive her physical therapist assistant degree while earning a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology.

The November honoree was Carlos Garcia, who is a member of the Zapata High School Marching band and Zapata High School Student Council. He plans to attend The University of Texas in San Antonio and major in computer science with an emphasis on data systems or cyber security.

The Border Patrol Youth of the Month program, in collaboration with community partners, has recognized top high school seniors for 36 years in Laredo and 20 years in Zapata, Texas.