MDC invites people to learn about fly fishing Jan. 14 at Roaring River

CASSVILLE, Mo. – Fly fishing is a unique form of fishing that has its own set of equipment, lures, and strategies.

People can learn more about this distinctive style of fishing at the free Jan. 14 program: “Fishing Skills: Introduction to Fly Tying and Fly Fishing” being jointly put on by the Missouri, Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma (MAKO) Fly Fishers and the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). The program will be 9 a.m.-noon at Roaring River State Park in Barry County near Cassville. MAKO anglers and MDC staff will discuss fly fishing, fly tying, and strategies for catching fish with a fly rod. After that, participants will have opportunities to test their casting skills and try out the new fly they made earlier in the program. All fly-fishing equipment will be supplied, but participants are also welcome to use their own equipment. People can register for this event at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/188963

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.