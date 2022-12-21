Recording Artist Xandra Myriam X Releases Two Christmas Classics for the Holidays
EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer/songwriter Xandra Myriam X released two exciting holiday songs for the Christmas holidays. Xandra has released her personalized versions of two Christmas classics: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”. The two single releases are now available on Spotify, Amazon, Apple Music, and other major streaming outlets.
Xandra Myriam X is a singer and songwriter with a passion for writing and performing pop, R&B, and other popular styles of music. She finds inspiration from the music of Sarah Vaughan, Gloria Estefan, Dionne Warwick, and Michael Jackson to name a few. She is currently working on recordings that will be announced in 2023. Her passion for music comes from her inspiration to share her light with the world.
When asked about her holiday message to fans, Xandra Myriam X said: “Inhale and enjoy every second of life and, most importantly, care for each other. Wishing you a happy holiday.”
“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” are available on Spotify, Amazon, and Apple Music. See the following links:
Apple Music – https://music.apple.com/us/artist/xandra-myriam-x/1609467105
Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/artist/0TzK3xle3R0CVw2HMM58b9
Amazon – https://www.amazon.com/music/player/artists/B09SB6GPKW/xandra-myriam-x
Celebrity News
