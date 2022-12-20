New Housing Partnership Supports Regina Residents At Risk of Homelessness

CANADA, December 20 - Released on December 20, 2022

Through a new partnership between Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) and Phoenix Residential Society, Regina residents who are at risk of homelessness have improved access to supportive housing.

SHC has provided Phoenix Residential Society with a 24-unit building to support their clients. Units will be rented to Phoenix clients and staff will be available 24/7 to provide onsite support. Regina Housing Authority will manage maintenance of the building.

"Every person in Saskatchewan deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. It is crucial that we support those experiencing or at risk of homelessness, as they face great uncertainty and instability," Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion Ahmed Hussen said. "Through Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy, we are proud to partner with the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation, Namerind Housing Corporation, and the Phoenix Residential Society to provide safe and affordable housing options for those in need in Regina."

"The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to partner with Phoenix Residential Society to provide more supportive housing options for people who are at risk of homelessness," Minister responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation Gene Makowsky said. "Through our partnership, we are helping Regina residents gain safe housing, as well as a support system that contributes to their well-being and success."

Phoenix Residential Society is a non-profit, community-based health care organization that provides rehabilitation services to Regina residents who struggle to stay connected to housing or who have psychiatric disorders, addictions issues, acquired brain injury or cognitive disabilities. Its mission is to provide recovery-oriented services that foster empowerment, promote hope and build connection in the community.

"This initiative will provide safe, affordable housing with appropriate support services for a group of individuals currently experiencing homelessness," Phoenix Residential Society Executive Director Sheila Wignes-Paton said. "Phoenix Residential Society greatly appreciates being able to partner with Saskatchewan Housing Corporation and the federal Reaching Home program to meet the needs of vulnerable individuals in need of supportive housing."

Operating funding for the project is provided through the federal government's Reaching Home program, which aims to prevent and reduce homelessness across Canada. In Regina, Reaching Home funding is delivered through Namerind Housing Corporation, which provides safe, affordable and quality housing, as well as economic development opportunities, for Indigenous People.

"Phoenix Residential Society has been a strong partner within Regina's Reaching Home program," Namerind Housing Corporation Manager Bernadette Friedmann-Conrad said. "We are extremely pleased that federal funding could be provided to Phoenix to expand its HOMES program, and that Saskatchewan Housing Corporation was able to offer a setting for the program. Being able to house and support high acuity clients within one complex means clients will be able to build community, something that is often challenging in scatter-site settings, and will support strong program delivery that is also logistically advantageous."

Housing is a key priority in providing a better quality of life for Saskatchewan families and communities. Since 2007, the Government of Saskatchewan, through SHC, has invested $786 million to develop more than 12,000 affordable housing units and repair nearly 5,500 homes. SHC has also invested more than $61 million to build nearly 300 units in residential care homes, and $430 million to improve provincially-owned housing. To learn more, visit: www.saskatchewan.ca.

