Take a Spin on the Rink on Wascana Starting this January

CANADA, December 20 - Released on December 20, 2022

The Provincial Capital Commission (PCC) will once again open the Rink on Wascana this January. Located on Wascana Lake at Legislative Landing, the rink also includes washrooms and a warming facility, highlighted by the prestigious backdrop of the Legislative Building.

“The PCC is excited for the Rink on Wascana to become an annual winter tradition,” Minister Responsible for the PCC Don McMorris said. “The rink sets the perfect scene for any occasion and everyone is welcome.”

Construction and assembly of the rink will begin shortly. Rigorous safety measures are in place to ensure all ice access is safe. These checks include ice maintenance, snow removal and periodic ice thickness testing.

"Regina is truly a winter city, and the PCC is excited to continue to grow its winter footprint around the Rink on Wascana." PCC's Executive Director Jenna Schroeder said.

Once operational, the rink will be free to use and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. In addition, winter-themed programs, lessons and special events will also be planned. Visit the Wascana Centre website for details.

The Rink on Wascana will be at the centre of the Wascana hub at Frost Regina, taking place February 3 to 12, 2023. Visit frostregina.ca for a comprehensive list of programs and events.

An official rink opening announcement will be made in early January.

-30-

For more information, contact: