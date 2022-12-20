New Grenfell Long-Term Care Home Proceeding to Request for Proposals

CANADA, December 20 - Released on December 20, 2022

Three teams will move forward to the next stage of procurement for the new Grenfell Long-Term Care (LTC) Home. The new 33-bed home will be built on a vacant parcel of land located in the northeast corner of the town and will be owned and operated by the Saskatchewan Health Authority. It will include private rooms with bathrooms, two spa tub rooms, a commercial kitchen, common living and dining spaces and administrative spaces.

"We are very pleased to see this project moving forward," Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health Minister Everett Hindley said. "Rejuvenation and replacement of long-term care homes around the province has been a priority for our government and seniors in Grenfell and area will soon have a new safe and comfortable place to call home."

Six teams responded to the Province's Request for Qualifications, which closed October 6, 2022. After evaluating the responses, three teams have been invited to move forward to the Request for Proposal (RFP) stage:

PCL Construction and G. Architects

Graham Design Builders and Stantec Architecture Ltd.

Scott Builders Inc. and BR2 Architecture

PCL Construction Management Inc., founded in Stoughton in 1906, is a group of independent construction companies that form Canada's largest general contracting firm. PCL is the Construction Manager for the Government of Saskatchewan's Saskatoon Remand Centre project.

Graham Construction was founded in Saskatchewan in 1926. Graham has delivered projects such as the Dr. F.H. Wigmore Regional Hospital in Moose Jaw, the Southwest Integrated Healthcare Facility in Maple Creek and the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital in Saskatoon.

Red Deer based Scott Builders Inc. has been operating in Alberta since 1971. Scott delivered the Credit Union CUplex project in North Battleford, a 120,000 sq. ft field house and curling rink that includes a running track and two full-size soccer fields.

"I am very pleased to see this project moving forward and one step closer to construction. We have worked alongside the Grenfell Health Foundation as well as members of the community and I want to thank them for their steadfast commitment and support, " Moosomin MLA Steven Bonk said. "This project is very important to the community because it allows our seniors to age in a safe, supportive environment."

The new facility will be owned and operated by the Saskatchewan Health Authority. When the RFP closes on March 2, 2023, the proponent will be selected following the evaluation process.

"The Saskatchewan Health Authority is looking forward to this project moving forward so that we can welcome residents into their new home," Executive Director of Integrated Rural Primary Health Care Saskatchewan Health Authority Jacqui Kennett-Peppler said. "The new Grenfell LTC home will serve residents from the town of Grenfell and surrounding rural municipalities in a space that encourages residents to gather together, creating a sense of community."

Residents of the Grenfell Pioneer Home, which closed in 2018, were relocated to nearby facilities. They will be offered the first opportunity to move into the new home once it is complete.

