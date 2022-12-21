Mobile Edge Continues Holiday Deals On Tech Items For Travelers, Students, And Business Professionals
Go-Bags and Productivity Accessories for Under $100
Getting items that are purchased this close to the holidays delivered in time will be tough. But that shouldn’t stop consumers from looking into these incredible deals for protecting their gear.”YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fantastic deals continue at Mobile Edge through December 30 on go-bags and productivity accessories for students, professionals, and others. Many items are priced under $100, making them ideal small gifts and stuffers.
— Paul June, VP of Marketing Mobile Edge
“Getting items that are purchased this close to the holidays delivered in time will be tough,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for Mobile Edge. “But that shouldn’t stop consumers from looking into these incredible deals for protecting and organizing their mobile gear.”
Here are a few top sellers from Mobile Edge, all available for under $100:
Made of pebbled, vegan leather, Mobile Edge’s Deluxe Travel Duffel is durable and it looks great. Its big main compartment includes two zippered pockets and two open slip pockets for personal items. A lined, zippered shoe compartment keeps soiled items separate from other gear. Wrapped carry handles and a removable padded shoulder strap ensure user comfort. The duffel fits in virtually any overheard compartment and is perfect for the gym, an overnight trip, or a weekend getaway.
At just over two pounds, Mobile Edge’s new Commuter Backpack is ideal for students and mobile professionals looking for style and versatility. The Commuter may be lightweight, but its scratch-resistant, water-repellent fabric withstands rigorous use and activity. Three main compartments hold up to a 15-inch laptop, mobile devices, accessories, and files. A cool mesh, padded, back panel, and shoulder straps provide comfort, whether walking, biking, or traveling by bus, train, or plane. Lockable zippers offer anti-theft protection in public settings, while a reflective back panel provides high visibility for added safety.
There are incredible savings to be had with Mobile Edge’s buy one, get one promotion on Premium or Select Briefcase/Messenger Bags. Customers who buy one of these protective cases, get a second one of equal or lesser value for free. These anything-but-boring-and-bland cases are engineered with superior features, from the handle to the strap to protection and innovative storage options. They are available in a variety of colors, including navy blue, red, yellow, black, and charcoal.
Alienware’s Alpha Carrying Case can hold Steam Machine, Nintendo Switch, headphones, a mouse, a USB hub, chargers, cords, and more. This perfect little go-bag is extremely durable, with a weather-resistant, high-density nylon exterior and a custom, thermo-formed front impact shield. It’s great for quick trips with minimal gear when a backpack is an overkill.
Mobile Edge’s Wireless Charging Mouse Pad is a 2-in-1 desktop solution that cuts down on tabletop clutter and cords. It provides an ultra-slim, solid surface mouse pad and doubles as a wireless charger for Qi-Enabled smartphones.
The portable 20,000mAh 18W PD+QC Fast Charge High-Capacity Power Bank provides vital backup power for mobile devices. Engineered with Power Delivery and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology, it can fast charge compatible devices from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes. It works with the latest iPhone and Samsung smartphones.
Charging starts on contact when a Qi-enabled device is placed on the Fast Charge Qi Wireless Charging Power Pad. Compared to standard chargers, this all-in-one wireless charging system delivers double the power (up to 10W). It includes a Fast Charge wall adapter and a 4-foot Micro USB cable.
The All-in-One USB-C Adapter Hub turns a single USB-C Port into a powerhouse workstation that securely connects laptops and tablets to 4K HDMI Video Output, an SD/Micro SD Card Reader, and High Speed 2 USB ports for 5GB data transfer. It’s compatible with laptops/Chromebooks, tablets, or smartphones with a USB Type-C port.
Perfect for hotels, dorm rooms, and home offices, the USB Wall Charger Turbo 6 transforms one wall outlet into a 6-port USB power station. With 50 watts of power, it can charge up to six devices simultaneously at blazing speeds.
“Gift givers can find even more great deals at our online store through December 30, 2022,” says June. “There, we’re featuring 25% off MSRP on select brands, 50% off sales, and free shipping on orders over $75.”
Buy With Confidence
All Mobile Edge protective cases, backpacks, and bags come with a Limited Lifetime Warranty and a 100% Customer Satisfaction Guarantee.
Editor’s Note: SAMPLES ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW. Supplies are limited.
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Mobile Edge produces award-winning, durable, and protective laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for busy professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge is known for its innovative and stylish designs, superior quality, lifetime warranty, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Many leading computer manufacturers rely on Mobile Edge to design and build custom cases for their products.
# # #
Paul June
CORE Gaming by Mobile Edge
+1 714-399-1400
pj@mobileedge.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Mobile Edge - Carrying Cases & Tech for Today’s Mobile Lifestyle