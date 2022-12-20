Greater Houston Custom-Designed Estate Set on 4 Acres in Exclusive Kingwood to Auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard, Kingwood, TX Magnificent two-story great room and entertaining terrace European-style estate dripping in custom artistry Spectacular recreation level with half-court basketball Exclusive and private Kingwood gated community

In cooperation with Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty, this European-style estate will auction in January via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- European grandeur awaits in the heart of Harris County at 8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard, auctioning next month via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Dana Olejniczak of Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty. Listed for $5.49 million, the property will sell Without Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held 19–25 January via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, casothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

Craftsmanship and custom artistry can be discovered throughout the 17,331-square-foot span of this estate. An Imperial staircase welcomes guests of all kinds, as does a magnificent, custom-made, Czech Crystal chandelier. Enjoy the best view in the house from the Juliet balcony overlooking the soaring great room with a uniquely designed, coffered ceiling anchored by a second Czech Crystal chandelier. Close the arched doorways for an intimate yet grand gathering space, or open the doors for seamless flow to the exquisite kitchen, family room, and main-level terrace. This terrace, one of many dotting the estate’s three levels, overlooks the swimming pool and manicured lawn. The estate’s lower level is fit for sports and fitness enthusiasts alike with half-court basketball, a spanning gym, wet and dry sauna, and a two-story gentleman’s lounge. With a prime location in the private and gated Kingwood community, just three miles from Kingwood Country Club, the property offers easy access to IH 59 within five minutes, putting you in Downtown Houston in just 25 minutes or at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in less than 15 minutes.

Additional features include 6 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms and 4 half baths; endless architectural details such as the dual limestone balustrade staircases at the entry, iron balustrades, custom-designed ceilings, unique to each room, top-of-the-line wood and steel construction, seven showpiece fireplaces, and intricate, hand-crafted millwork, ceilings, built-ins, and paneling;a chef’s kitchen with center island, breakfast bar, designer appliances, and an adjacent prep kitchen; formal library; two home offices; media room; two-story trophy room with block paneling; large attic with potential for build-out; lighted tennis courts; swimming pool with waterfall; hot tub; separate guest or staff apartment; billiards room with a wet bar; elevator; three-car garage; gas generator; parking pad for numerous vehicles; and 24/7 staffed security gate.

Deer Ridge Estates is a private, gated community within Kingwood, the Houston area’s most established master-planned community. Known as “The Liveable Forest,” Kingwood’s most celebrated amenity is its blanket of magnolia, pine, and other shade trees. This endearing connection to nature draws residents outside to delight in 500 acres of nature preserves and parks and over 75 miles of hike and bike trails. Perched on the northwestern end of Lake Houston, Deer Ridge Estates offers proximity to the boat ramp in River Grove Park. Surrounded by more than 5 golf courses within 20-minutes from your front door, you are minutes away from Kingwood Country Club. Kingwood FFA Barn and horse stables are just 15-minutes away. Though Deer Ridge Estates feels like a small town, individuals can enjoy access to everything from big retailers to restaurants to highly rated schools.

8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard is available for showings daily by appointment and additionally available for private virtual showings.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the information listed on the property page. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

