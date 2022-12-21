Rituals – Well-Acclaimed Author Publishes Four Books With More To Come
MCKINNEY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Incredible news for all the science fiction fans out there who are always seeking excitement, adventures and a plot that would keep them biting their nails. The wait is over for all those who have been waiting for Ryan Hastings, Rituals series. And now, it is finally complete and out there for everyone to grab and get reading.
Every book is one of a kind, consisting of hideous monsters, archangels, and celestial beings. And amidst all of this, warfare jeopardizes the survival of humanity. When things don’t go as planned, situations can turn quite dark. How gloomy all of it will become, and to how much extent is the war going to cause damage? One can only come to find out by reading the books.
Every character, possessing unique abilities, extremely distinct from the others, is worth reading. The plot twists are mind-boggling, and every chapter is a page-turner. The intensity of the story remains extreme and vivid till the end.
The books consist of dark and violent journeys leading toward unexpected endings. Worlds of wars and conflicts, with every character coming across equally powerful rivals with extremely challenging alliances.
The magnitude of malformed monstrosities and titans of hell quickly led the mortal race to engines of war that would become fibers of their very existence here. War is a constant. – Rituals: Like A Song
The author explains the power of faith, as it can be the greatest source of strength that can turn things around for good. It is the tool that can help a person win against any challenges. The four books out already are Rituals: Like a Song, Rituals: Like a Dance, Rituals: Beautiful Cataclysm, and Rituals: Darkness.
All installments of Rituals are out in the market, an equally thrilling and mind-boggling fantasy series consisting of endless power struggles with cycles of death and rebirth. Each tale is extremely exciting and worth the read.
About The Author: Ryan Hastings was born in Texas. During his childhood, he moved a lot, making new friends while leaving the ones he had just made. Although it wasn’t easy, Ryan Hasting considers it a blessing. As a Christian, he credits his faith to the person he is today.
shorturl.at/jHLX5
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0BLDN2XH5?notRedirectToSDP=1&ref_=dbs_mng_calw_1&storeType=ebooks
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0BLRM5RKM?notRedirectToSDP=1&ref_=dbs_mng_calw_2&storeType=ebooks
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0BLTK9QJV?notRedirectToSDP=1&ref_=dbs_mng_calw_3&storeType=ebooks
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0BQ1DHLZR?notRedirectToSDP=1&ref_=dbs_mng_calw_4&storeType=ebooks
Ryan Lee Hastings
Ryan Lee Hastings
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other