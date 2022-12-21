PORT Health Joins Easterseals UCP North Carolina & Virginia

Easterseals UCP + PORT Health will combine and together, they will be a stronger organization.

Expands services for individuals and families living with developmental disabilities, mental health challenges and substance use disorders

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 1, 2023, PORT Health will become an affiliate of Easterseals UCP when the two non-profits combine to expand their continuum of services. As a result, people across North Carolina and Virginia will benefit from a broader range of comprehensive services for collaborative, whole person care.

Substance use services have been part of Easterseals UCP’s overall strategy framework and PORT Health adds high quality substance use, pharmacy and expanded behavioral health services to its program portfolio. Bringing the two organizations together is a strategic move to offer a “one stop shop” for collaborative Developmental Disabilities, Mental Health and Substance Use services.

“PORT Health and Easterseals UCP share a common purpose and passion for supporting individuals, their loved ones and one another,” says Luanne Welch, Easterseals UCP CEO. “Expanding our diversity in thought, experience and workforce will increase access to services that address the diverse needs of communities across North Carolina and Virginia.”

“This combination enables us to better leverage the unique strengths, skills and perspectives of our people and to better advance our purpose,” says Tom Savidge, PORT Health CEO. “Easterseals UCP’s leadership team is dedicated to the individuals they serve and to one another. Together, we will be able to expand current programs and offer new ones to more people in more parts of North Carolina and Virginia.”

Easterseals UCP and PORT Health will remain separate entities while operating as a combined organization. Welch will lead the new combined organization and its executive team. Savidge will continue to lead PORT Health operations and serve as Easterseals UCP Chief Growth Officer. Together, Easterseals UCP and PORT Health will employ approximately 2,600 people and serve more than 38,000 individuals throughout North Carolina and Virginia.

ABOUT EASTERSEALS UCP NORTH CAROLINA & VIRGINIA

Easterseals UCP is a trusted, compassionate partner providing exceptional disability and behavioral health services to help our neighbors live their best lives. Purpose, dedication and empathy drive our service delivery. Its diverse and inclusive 2,300-member team provides more than 9 million hours of meaningful support to 22,000 kids, adults and families in 11,000 home and community locations. Learn more at eastersealsucp.com.

ABOUT PORT HEALTH

PORT Health’s mission is to improve the lives, health and well-being of individuals and families dealing with substance use and mental health disorders by providing a comprehensive range of services that treat the whole person and empower patients to find their way forward. Learn more at porthealth.org.