Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,778 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,840 in the last 365 days.

ADVISORY: Announcement of Nebraska Adjutant General Appointment

NEBRASKA, May 25 - CONTACT:    

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495   

John Gage, (531) 510-8529  

    

ADVISORY: Announcement of Nebraska Adjutant General Appointment

  

LINCOLN, NE – On Friday, May 26 at 9:00 a.m., Governor Jim Pillen will announce his appointment for Adjutant General of the Nebraska National Guard. That person will replace Major General Daryl Bohac who is retiring. The change of command is slated to happen in July. Bohac has served in this role since July 2013. 

 

This event is open to credentialed media.   

   

What: Announcement of Adjutant General Appointment

When:  9:00 a.m. CT on Friday, May 26

Where: Governor's Hearing Room, Nebraska State Capitol, 1445 K Street, Lincoln  

Who: Governor Jim Pillen, his appointment and Major General Daryl Bohac

 

The news conference will be streamed live at NebraskaPublicMedia.org/live. An audio feed for media will be available by dialing 888-820-1398. When prompted, enter participant code: 1226515#, followed by the # sign to connect to the call.

You just read:

ADVISORY: Announcement of Nebraska Adjutant General Appointment

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more