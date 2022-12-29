NaVOBA Names Top 2022 Best Corporations for Veteran’s Business Enterprises®
NaVOBA's Best Corporations for Veteran's Business Enterprises Awards
This seal identifies veteran-owned businesses that have earned the distinction as a NaVOBA Certified Veteran's Business Enterprise
This prestigious list honors large corporations that most successfully engage certified Veteran’s Business Enterprises® (VBEs/SDVBEs) as suppliers.
The discipline, leadership and commitment to success that our Veteran business owners learned in the military transfer well into the type of suppliers we look for...”PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA) announced today the best U.S. corporations committed to working with veteran-owned businesses in 2022 using data and responses from the 2022 Best Corporations for Veteran’s Business Enterprises® (BCVBE) Survey. This prestigious list honors those large corporations that most successfully engage the nation’s certified Veteran’s and Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises® (VBEs/SDVBEs) as suppliers.
“The military teaches leadership, teamwork, integrity, resolve and ingenuity,” said NaVOBA President Matthew Pavelek. “These intangibles are also the most important ingredients for success in running a business – which is why corporate America is so eager to partner with veteran-owned suppliers. The corporations we honor with this program just happen to be the best.”
The companies that earned this year’s distinction include: Accenture, CDW, Elevance Health, Lowe’s Companies, Inc., Lumen, Pitney Bowes, PNC, Sanofi, Shell Oil Company, Travel + Leisure Company, USAA, US Bank, and Vistra Corp.
“Vistra recognizes the value that Veteran Business Enterprises can bring to our supply chain," said Phil Seidler, Vistra Corp Sr. Vice President, Supply Chain.
"The discipline, leadership and commitment to success that our Veteran business owners learned in the military transfer well into the type of suppliers we look for to bring strategic and sustainable value to Vistra.”
“NaVOBA’s efforts to identify the best big corporations doing business with veteran-owned businesses as suppliers has grown dramatically,” said NaVOBA Vice President Mimi Lohm. “Recognizing these excellent Supplier Diversity Programs brings well-deserved acknowledgement to the exceptional job these firms do at working with America’s vetrepreneurs.”
To determine the 2022 Best Corporations for Veteran’s Business Enterprises®, NaVOBA analyzed large companies’ policies relating to the inclusion of veteran-owned and/or service disabled, veteran-owned businesses as part of every company’s supplier diversity program and the way in which that company utilizes its outreach program to attract veteran-owned and/or service disabled, veteran-owned businesses. NaVOBA also explored the company’s procurement infrastructure and allocation of assets, and any supplemental actions the company may have taken to improve its relationship with Certified Veteran’s Business Enterprises® and/or Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises®.
To learn more about NaVOBA’s Corporate Allies visit www.navoba.org/Learn.
About The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA)
NaVOBA is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and two-thirds of NaVOBA’s Board of Directors seats are held by corporations to ensure its alignment with the needs of corporate supplier diversity programs. NaVOBA proudly serves as the official veteran-owned business partner of the National Business Inclusion Consortium (NBIC). NaVOBA provides a direct link for contracting between corporate America and Certified Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ (VBE) and Certified Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ (SDVBE).
NaVOBA’s mission is to create corporate contracting opportunities for America’s Veteran’s and Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises (VBEs/SDVBEs) through certification, advocacy, outreach, recognition and education. For more information visit us on the web at http://www.navoba.org or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/navoba and on Twitter @navoba.
