Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,578 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 325,196 in the last 365 days.

ISRI Launches Docuseries Exploring Innovative “Jobs of Tomorrow” in the Recycled Materials Industry

Six-Episode Series focuses on skills, technology, and sustainability efforts in recycling

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A groundbreaking docuseries released by ISRI, the Voice of the Recycling Industry®, goes behind the scenes to explore the opportunities and future of the recycled materials industry. Viewers learn firsthand about new and innovative fields in the recycled materials industry from people living those careers every day.

“This is a really exciting way to showcase how the recycled materials industry provides the materials that make everyday items and essential infrastructure people depend on,” said ISRI Vice President of Communications Mark Carpenter. “It also explores topics that matter in developing the workforce of today and tomorrow including sustainability, the growing use of technologies such as artificial intelligence and robotics, and data security. For people interested in careers focused on innovation and creating a more sustainable planet it is an opportunity to see all that this industry offers. These are truly the jobs of tomorrow.”

Each of the six episodes focuses on different aspects of the technology and innovation that is driving the recycled materials industry forward, and the careers that are part of these developments. The series features interviews with people serving in roles such as executive leadership, economics, sustainability, communications, plant operations, and beyond. They work for recycling facilities, brands, trade associations, equipment manufacturers, and more.

The “Jobs of Tomorrow” docuseries is available for viewing on ISRI Studios:

Episode 1: Recycling Today, Building Tomorrow

Episode 2: Designing with the End in Mind

Episode 3: Technology and Recycling

Episode 4: Closing the Circuit – Recycling Electronics

Episode 5: Recycling for a Sustainable Future

Episode 6: Progress and Innovation

View the Jobs of Tomorrow Docuseries.

Planning is currently underway for the next season of “Jobs of Tomorrow.” For information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Jason Glei.


Vicki Morgan
Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries
(202) 975-9042
vmorgan@isri.org

You just read:

ISRI Launches Docuseries Exploring Innovative “Jobs of Tomorrow” in the Recycled Materials Industry

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.