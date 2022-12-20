Thunder Energies Now SEC Compliant, Plans Uplist

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, GA, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- THUNDER ENERGIES CORP (OTC: TNRG) reports the company has filed delinquent Securities and Exchange Commission 10Q reports for 2022 and the annual 10K report for 2021, all prepared by the professional auditing firm of Paris Kreit & Chiu CPA as independent outside auditors and SEC registered auditor.

TNRG has also updated its required documentation with OTC Markets, an industry oversight body.

This is an important step in removal of restrictions on the full trading of TNRG's common stock. The long term goal of management is to fully restore TNRG's trading status. The stock is still restricted, however, as a pink sheet stock with only certain accredited investors allowed to purchase the security.

In addition, the company has announced it is filing to list on the OTCQB – OTC Bulletin Board – stock trading level and, moreover, to file a Regulation A offering for investors.

Rick Haynes, Thunder Energies' president, issued a statement to commemorate these accomplishments. "I am very proud and must credit the hard work of the many people within TNRG to achieve a state of compliance.

"We can now move forward with the issuance of common stock through a Regulation A offering, as well as other channels. This is a major accomplishment that will, without a doubt, increase the company's balance sheet and stock market value.

"Thank you to our company managers who have devoted hundreds of hours toward achieving these goals," Haynes said, explaining that the compliance goal could not have been met without company management actively guiding the process over the past several months.

For more information about Thunder Energies, its SEC filings, and business activities, please visit: www.thunderenergiescorp.com

Safe Harbor Act: This release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involves risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic business conditions, and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

