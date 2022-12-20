The Global Medical Gloves Market is Expected to Witness a Growth at a CAGR of 5.20% During the Forecast Period (2022–2027) | DelveInsight

The medical gloves market is anticipated to show positive growth owing to the rising awareness and demand for protective gear, such as gloves, the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, and hospital-acquired infections. Further, the increase in the number of surgeries across the world is anticipated to bolster the market, thereby contributing to the growth of the medical gloves market during the forecast period from 2022–2027.

DelveInsight's Medical Gloves Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market, open device innovation, individual leading companies’ market shares, challenges, market drivers, barriers, trends, and key medical gloves companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Medical Gloves Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global medical gloves market during the forecast period.

Key medical gloves companies such as Top Glove Corporation Bhd (474423-X), Supermax Corporation Berhad, Semperit AG Holding, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Cardinal Health, Inc., ANSELL LTD, AKZENTA INTERNATIONAL SA, BERNER International GmbH, SHEILD Scientific, Vernacare , and several others are currently dominating the medical gloves market.

, and several others are currently dominating the medical gloves market. In April 2022 , Unigloves announced that they had launched a new nitrile disposable glove – BioTouch – combining chemical resistance, comfort, and grip with innovative, environmentally friendly, biodegradable technology.

, announced that they had launched a new nitrile disposable glove – BioTouch – combining chemical resistance, comfort, and grip with innovative, environmentally friendly, biodegradable technology. In April 2022 , SHOWA Group announced that its single-use nitrile gloves had been granted FDA 510(k) medical approval.

, announced that its single-use nitrile gloves had been granted FDA 510(k) medical approval. In March 2022 , Ohio American Nitrile, LLC announced a strategic partnership with Orion Infrastructure Capital (OIC) to complete the development of its manufacturing facility in Grove City, OH. Under the arrangement, OIC will provide USD 105 million to support the completion of twelve production lines with an aggregate capacity of 3.6 billion nitrile gloves per year.

, announced a strategic partnership with Orion Infrastructure Capital (OIC) to complete the development of its manufacturing facility in Grove City, OH. Under the arrangement, OIC will provide USD 105 million to support the completion of twelve production lines with an aggregate capacity of 3.6 billion nitrile gloves per year. In July 2021, Honeywell and Premier Inc. announced a new commercial relationship dedicated to expanding the domestic production of nitrile exam gloves. This new collaboration is expected to produce at least 750 million domestically made nitrile exam gloves in the first year alone.

Overview

Medical gloves are a type of personal protective equipment used to shield the user and the patient from the risk of cross-contamination and infection during medical surgeries, examinations, and other procedures. They are an important component of the infection-control strategy accounted for majorly during clinical practice.

Medical gloves can be disposed of after use and worn widely by physicians during handling chemotherapy agents and while conducting examinations. Medical gloves are regulated by FDA as Class 1. FDA reviews such devices to ensure leak resistance, tear resistance, and biocompatibility.

Medical gloves can be divided into two broad categories as per their usage. The first one is the gloves used for examination. They are low in cost and are used during normal body examination procedures. They can be sterile and non-sterile. The second category is surgical gloves which are designed to be worn during carrying out surgical procedures by surgeons and operating room personnel.





Medical Gloves Market Insights

Among all the regions, North America is expected to account for a significant share of the global medical gloves market. Rising awareness and demand for protective equipment in the healthcare industry and the rising prevalence of infectious and hospital-acquired diseases will increase the demand for medical gloves in North America, leading to a rise in the overall medical gloves market growth.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, the awareness of hygiene in healthcare and hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) has increased, promoting the demand and use of protective equipment. The healthcare authorities have revised standard operating protocols in hospitals and induced heavy usage of protective equipment, including medical gloves. The use of medical gloves reduced the transmission of the COVID-19 virus and other infectious diseases. The increased awareness and revised protocols will increase the demand for medical gloves in North America. Hospital-acquired infections are a major driving factor for the medical gloves market in North America.

Medical Gloves Market Dynamics

The medical gloves market is witnessing a growth in product demand for various reasons. The increase in medical gloves is primarily attributed to the rising awareness and demand for safety, protective equipment in healthcare systems, the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, and hospital-acquired infections.

Many other infectious diseases like E.coli infection and fungal infection can also be transmitted from a patient to a healthy person, doctor, or physician. This transmission can be prevented by following proper safety protocols like wearing gloves. Thus increasing the demand for medical gloves in the market.

The transmission of infectious diseases like trachoma, Staphylococcus, and other viral and bacterial infection can be stopped by wearing proper medical gloves, thereby increasing the demand for medical gloves in the forecast period. However, adverse health effects and allergies related to the use of gloves, highly competitive pricing, and high raw materials prices may hamper the medical gloves market growth.

Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the market for medical gloves as the demand for medical gloves increased during the pandemic. People use medical gloves to avoid the transmission of viruses. Medical gloves are also part of the personal protective equipment kit (PPE). Though, the outbreak of coronavirus has disrupted the raw materials sourcing, distribution & supply chain and implemented travel restrictions restraining the movement of goods. Moreover, the high demand increased the price of medical gloves. With the increased demand for gloves, key companies have also increased their production capacities to fulfill the demand. The pandemic is responsible for shifting the perspective of risk for infection with minimal contact, and hence, the use of protective medical supplies has skyrocketed in the general population as well.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 Medical Gloves Market CAGR 5.20% Key Medical Gloves Companies Top Glove Corporation Bhd (474423-X), Supermax Corporation Berhad, Semperit AG Holding, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Cardinal Health, Inc., ANSELL LTD, AKZENTA INTERNATIONAL SA, BERNER International GmbH, SHEILD Scientific, Vernacare, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Medline Industries, LP, Leboo Healthcare Products Limited, Rubberex Corporation (M) Berhad, Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc, Sri Trang Gloves (Thailand) Plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Unigloves (UK) Limited, SHOWA GROUP, Honeywell International Inc, among others

Medical Gloves Market Assessment

Medical Gloves Market Segmentation Market Segmentation By Product Type of Medical Gloves: Latex Gloves, Nitrile Gloves, Vinyl Gloves, and Other Products Market Segmentation By Form Type: Powder-Free Gloves and Powdered Gloves Market Segmentation By Application Type: Examination Gloves and Surgical Gloves Market Segmentation By Usage Type: Disposable Gloves and Reusable Gloves Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel : Hospitals, Medical Store, Online, and Others Market Segmentation By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Medical Gloves Market 7 Medical Gloves Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11. About DelveInsight

