Iowa DNR accepting comments on proposed new armed forces fishing licenses

DES MOINES - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is accepting comments on the proposed new armed forces fishing licenses, through Jan. 24.

2022 Iowa Acts Senate File 581, passed and signed into law on June 17, 2022, broadens the qualifications for who may obtain a lifetime trout fishing license to include Iowa residents who qualify for the disabled veteran homestead credit under section 425.15. The lifetime trout fishing fee is $63.

2022 Iowa Acts Senate File 2383, passed and signed into law on June 16, 2022, establishes a new annual armed forces fishing license and a new annual armed forces hunting and fishing combined license to be issued to any resident of Iowa who has served in the armed forces of the United States on federal active duty. The fee for each new veteran license is $5.

Comments on the proposed new armed forces fishing licenses may be submitted through Jan. 24 via email to fisheries@dnr.iowa.gov or by mail to Joe Larscheid, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Wallace State Office Building, 502 East Ninth Street, Des Moines, Iowa 50319-0034.

The DNR has scheduled a public hearing at 10 a.m. on Jan. 24 via conference call. Individuals who wish to attend the conference call must contact Joe Larscheid at Fisheries@dnr.iowa.gov. A conference call number will be provided prior to the public hearing. Persons who wish to make oral comments during the conference call must submit a request to Joe Larscheid prior to the public hearing. They will be asked to state their names for the record and to confine their remarks to the proposed fee for the new veteran licenses.

Any persons who intend to attend the conference call and have special requirements, such as those related to hearing or mobility impairments, should contact the the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

This formal comment period is an opportunity for stakeholders to help set the fee for the new lifetime trout fishing license. After considering public input, the DNR will finalize this rule and present it to the Natural Resource Commission for approval.

For more information, please contact Joe Larscheid by email at Fisheries@dnr.iowa.gov or by phone at 515-201-3376.