Rick Horrow’s New Book, “The Sport Business Handbook” with Insights from over 100 Industry Leaders Now Available

Engaging History with Post-COVID 19 Findings Setting the Stage for the Future of the Industry

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rick Horrow , one of the pioneers who has shaped the sports industry since 1972, has brought together over 100 industry leaders with insights on the history and future of the industry in his new book, The Sport Business Handbook : Insights from 100+ Leaders Who Shaped 50 Years of the Industry, published by Human Kinetics and now available at Amazon.com and other bookstores.Horrow posits the beginnings of what we’ve come to know as the modern sports industry to 50 years ago, during the time of the 1972 Munich Olympics, the undefeated Miami Dolphins, and the passage of Title IX legislation, among other milestones covered in his wide-ranging book.Horrow’s book is a treatise on the history of the past 50 years of sports business written by the people who built the industry and using those perspectives to predict what’s ahead for the next 50 years. The Sport Business Handbook features essays and contributions from over 120 major industry leaders including Bob DuPuy, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Paul Tagliabue, Kevin Warren, Stephen Jones, Lesa France Kennedy, Zach and Ted Leonsis, Mark Lazarus, Larry Lucchino, Gary Bettman, Don Garber, Steve Ross, Tom Ricketts, Jerry Colangelo, and other industry luminaries.The fully revised and expanded paperback second edition of The Sport Business Handbook combines that enlightening and engaging history with post-COVID19 Pandemic findings that set the stage for the future of the industry.More than a history book, Horrow has compiled a tome of practical knowledge and foresight incorporating the entrepreneurial mindset and expert testimony of his peers as well as legendary sports personalities.The book’s 27 chapters focus on all aspects of media, administration, tech, selling/branding, sponsorships, politics, dealmaking, leadership, and all other major sports issues.Horrow, a life-long sports fan who started keeping scorebooks of every baseball and football game he ever watched at age 7 (he still has them), was always interested in the business side of the game. It was during one day at Harvard Law that convinced him that sports, and sports business, could be more than just a passion, but a career as well.“The defining moment for me was my time at Harvard Law School,” Horrow recalled. “I wanted to write my third-year theses on sports violence and hockey fighting, but the criminal law professor rejected the idea because, as he put it, ‘there is no such thing as sports law.’ Motivated, I challenged him to a squash game, won, and his side of the deal was that he would approve what became the sports law/sports business thesis at Harvard Law. In retrospect, it probably legitimized the work that I have done in the business over the past 50 years.”Horrow took that passion, and that degree, and became one of the most influential behind-the-scenes people in the modern sports landscape. A popular speaker, writer and commentator on the business, law, and politics of sports, Horrow’s nickname, “The Sports Professor,” has its origin in his role as Visiting Expert on Sports Business at The Harvard Law School, where he received a law degree alongside Chief Justice of the Supreme Court John Roberts, his roommate.As CEO of Horrow Sports Ventures, Horrow has been the architect of more than 100 deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, has enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. Besides developing stadia and arenas, Horrow’s ability to put together multiple urban initiatives into one package for voter approval has resulted in the building of new performing arts and convention centers, schools, libraries, transit projects, and tourist destinations.Horrow’s earlier books include When the Game Is on the Line, an autobiographical examination of the people and politics behind mega sports deals, and Beyond the Scoreboard: An Insider's Guide to the Business of Sport.In addition to providing regular sports business content to SportsGrid radio and television network and penning a weekly column for Yahoo! Finance, Horrow hosts monthly national television shows carried by Sinclair and other RSNs, "Good Sports" and "The Icons." His "Keeping Score" podcast and blog are weekly keystones of Thomson Reuters' sports business coverage.Horrow’s clients have included the NFL, NHL, Major/Minor League Baseball, U.S. Polo, PGA Tour, NASCAR, Great White Shark Enterprises (Greg Norman), Ladies Professional Golf Association, Major League Soccer, General Sports Venue/AstroTurf, Edelman Financial, EVERFI, Citrix, Cisco Systems, CA, Guggenheim/Group One Thousand One, Globecast, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Golden Bear International (Jack Nicklaus), Portland Trail Blazers, Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Indians, San Francisco Giants, New York Mets, and the State of West Virginia.He has been a key player in stadium, arena, and speedway deals in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, Orlando, Oklahoma City, Indianapolis, Charlotte, Boston, Denver, Seattle, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Detroit, Cleveland, Jacksonville, New Orleans, Houston, Green Bay, San Diego, Kansas City, Pittsburgh, and El Paso. Horrow has also brought sports and entertainment ventures into Brazil, Argentina and Trinidad & Tobago, among others.Additional information about Horrow is available at http://horrowsports.ventures/ Additional information about The Sport Business Handbook: Insights from 100+ Leaders Who Shaped 50 Years of the Industry is available at https://bit.ly/3QrvzQl

Sports Business @ 50: Lessons & Leadership from Legends of the Game, hosted by Rick Horrow at Nashville's Gibson Garage Nov. 3, 2022.