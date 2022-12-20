Gov. Wolf Announces Nearly $8 Million in New Funding to Support 51 Community Improvement Projects Across Pennsylvania

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced nearly $8 million in Keystone Communities Program grants for 51 projects in 30 counties across Pennsylvania.

“The funding provided through the Keystone Communities Program supports towns and cities with initiatives that work to create growth and stability in their neighborhoods while encouraging partnerships between the public and private sectors,” said Gov. Wolf. “These projects will build stronger communities, attract new residents and businesses, and boost the commonwealth’s economy.”

Since January 2015, the Wolf Administration has approved approximately $38 million through the Keystone Communities program to fund 247 projects statewide, including façade grants for businesses, accessible housing projects, public infrastructure improvements, and other projects to strengthen communities and downtown districts. The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) administers the program.

The following is a list of the 51 approved projects:

Adams County

Mainstreet Gettysburg, Inc.: $50,000 for the Gettysburg Façade Improvement Program, focused on improving existing façades in the historic district

Allegheny County

Allegheny County Housing Authority: $500,000 for updates to Hawkins Village, an affordable housing complex in Rankin Borough

Hazelwood Initiative, Inc.: $25,000 for a feasibility study for an anchor building located in the Hazelwood neighborhood of Pittsburgh

Mon Valley Initiative: $350,000 for the Braddock Church Residences, a mixed-income housing redevelopment project

Perry Hilltop Citizens Council, Inc.: $132,900 for the renovation of a three-story mixed-use structure at 2115 Perrysville Avenue in Pittsburgh

Rebuilding Together Pittsburgh: $197,225 for the Aging in Place Home Modification Program

Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh: $150,000 for the Homeowner Accessibility Program of Independence (HAPI) which provides grants for accessibility modifications to low-income city homeowners with permanent disabilities and landlords who do not reside on the property but have tenants with permanent disabilities

Armstrong County

Kittanning Borough: $50,000 for the Kittanning Borough Façade Grant Program, focused on improving existing façades in the central business district

Beaver County

Aliquippa Economic Development Corporation: $100,000 for the Clean and Safe Franklin Avenue project which will focus on streetscape improvements

Beaver Falls Community Development Corporation: $43,500 for the renovation of a home through the Jubilee Housing Project

Monaca Community Development Corporation: $45,000 for the Façade Grant Program, focused on improving existing façades in downtown Monaca

Bedford County

Downtown Bedford, Inc.: $96,000 for a grant-to-loan to Starved Rock, LLC to acquire a vacant anchor building

Berks County

Alvernia University: $177,522 to renovate the historic American House in the City of Reading

Sinking Spring Borough: $50,000 for the Façade Grant Program, focused on improving existing façades for residents and business owners

Bucks County

Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County: $200,000 to continue the implementation of accessible housing

Centre County

Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation: $10,352 for the development of a comprehensive strategic plan

Chester County

West Chester Business Improvement District: $50,000 for the West Chester Façade and Alleyway Improvement Grant Program, focused on helping business owners improve existing façades

Clinton County

City of Lock Haven: $25,000 for the Enhance the Haven Façade Grant Program, focused on improving existing façades in the central business district

Crawford County

The Greater Titusville Development Foundation: $25,000 for the Downtown Titusville Façade Improvement Program focused on improving existing façades in the downtown business district

Dauphin County

Community Basics, Inc.: $400,000 for the construction of six affordable townhomes in Steelton Borough

Tri-County Housing Development Corporation: $366,190 for the construction of five affordable townhomes in Harrisburg

Erie County

Erie Center for Arts & Technology: $24,250 for the development of a neighborhood improvement plan for the East Avenue Commercial Corridor

North East Borough: $300,000 for The New Dawn streetscape project

Fayette County

Masontown Borough: $484,015 for a comprehensive streetscape improvement project along the Main Street business district

Jefferson County

Punxsutawney Borough: $486,172 for road reconstruction and sewer improvement projects

Lackawanna County

City of Carbondale: $25,000 for the development of a five-year strategic plan

NeighborWorks Northeastern Pennsylvania: $50,000 for an Implementation Grant supporting the designated West Scranton neighborhood

NeighborWorks Northeastern Pennsylvania: $200,000 for the West Scranton Aging in Place Program

PA Route 6 Alliance: $100,000 for the Lackawanna County Route 6 Façade Program targeting the Route 6 sub-landscape of the Lackawanna Heritage Valley to improve the look and feel of the communities

United Neighborhood Centers of NEPA: $50,000 for the Pine Brook Façade Grant Program focused on improving existing façades in the Pinebrook neighborhood of Scranton

United Neighborhood Centers of NEPA: $50,000 for an Implementation Grant supporting the designated Pine Brook Elm Street Program

Lancaster County

Ephrata Development Organization: $50,000 for the Downtown Ephrata Façade Improvement Program focused on improving existing façades in the historic central business district

Lawrence County

Lawrence County: $50,000 for the Ellwood City Façade Improvement Program focused on improving existing façades in downtown Ellwood City

Luzerne County

Diamond City Partnership: $50,000 for work on their five-year Main Street Strategy

McKean County

Kane Area Revitalization Enterprise: $35,000 for the Façade Grant Program focused on improving existing façades downtown

Mifflin County

Downtown Lewistown, Inc: $50,000 for the Downtown Lewistown Façade Improvement Program focused on improving existing façades in the core downtown district as well as a commercially zoned area along East Third and Valley Streets

Montgomery County

Ardmore Initiative: $14,500 for the creation of a strategic plan for the Ardmore Business Improvement District

Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery and Delaware Counties, Inc.: $100,000 for the Adaptive Living Initiatives Program

Northumberland County

City of Shamokin: $50,000 for the Shamokin Façade Grant Program focused on improving existing façades in the downtown business district

Philadelphia County

Beech Community Services: $210,000 for the redevelopment of Dox Thrash House into commercial and residential use

East Falls Development Corporation: $12,450 for flood mitigation planning and risk mitigation strategies

Fishtown Kensington Area Business Improvement District: $72,750 for a streetscape improvement project

Frankford Community Development Corporation: $500,000 for site preparation activities at 5129-35, 5119, 5113-17 Frankford Avenue for the future site of a mixed-use development

Impact Service Corporation: $394,843 for improvements to community and housing programs in New Kensington

New Kensington Community Development Corporation: $378,381 to renovate 2513-15 Frankford Avenue for a future mixed-use site

City of Philadelphia: $200,000 for a storefront façade improvement program

Schuylkill County

Downtown Shenandoah, Inc.: $500,000 to construct an innovation and event center in Shenandoah Borough

Warren County

City of Warren: $50,000 for a façade grant program focused on improving existing façades for business owners

City of Warren: $183,025 for a grant-to-loan project to DewBoi Property LLC for the rehabilitation of the former Brick House Bar at 219 Liberty Street into a mixed-use site

Washington County

Donora Borough: $90,000 for the demolition of 647 McKean Avenue

York County

Y Community Development Corporation: $67,355 for a safety and security project on West Philadelphia Street, West Market Street and Philadelphia Street

