NETPDC Announces Junior and Senior Civilian of the Quarter for Third Quarter, 2022

NETPDC Commanding Officer, Capt. Willie Brisbane, made the announcement during a virtual all-hands call.

“It’s a pleasure for me to announce Ms. Mills and Ms. Duvall as this quarter’s award winners,” said Brisbane. “These two employees have performed at the highest level to ensure the mission is met for the command and I would like to offer my personal congratulations for a job well-done!”

Mills has been at NETPDC over four years and serves as an instructional systems specialist where she is responsible for providing oversight for the development of Navy enlisted advancement examinations for five ratings.

Mills’ selection was based on her superior performance and selfless dedication to the Navy Advancement Center (NAC) and the exam development team by revitalizing the departmental supply program and working closely with fleet subject matter experts to produce 83 Navy-wide advancement exams for more than 10,000 Sailors.

Sherry Archie, the N332 Exam Development branch head and Mills’ supervisor, believes her work ethic and devotion to duty contributed to her success.

“Ms. Mills’ performance is underscored by pride, personal involvement, and commitment to the mission of the Navy Advancement Center,” said Archie. “She consistently displays exceptional work ethic and an effective mission-first approach in the production of 83 Navy-wide enlisted advancement exams.”

Mills, who has been a civil servant for almost 12 years, is honored by her selection and recognizes her NETPDC team for their support.

“I’d like to thank leadership for their support and guidance and of course the N33 team I get to work with every day,” said Mills. “I truly appreciate being nominated for COQ, and it means so much to me to be recognized for my efforts.”

Duvall, who has been with NETPDC for two years, serves as a program assistance responsible for scanning and uploading answer sheets for 5 annual cycles of the Navy-wide advancement exam, records management, and exam research.

Duvall received her award for superior performance and selfless dedication to the Navy Enlisted Advancement System and other advancement programs. Duvall ensured Sailor data was accurately captured to maintain a fair and equitable advancement process for all Sailors. This included the transfer of over 140,000 answer sheet scans during the fall advancement cycles for 2022.

Jay Gulley, the Fleet Services branch head and Duvall’s supervisor, is grateful to have Duvall as part of the team.

“Ms. Anna Duvall’s determination and flexibility in support of modified exam cycle administrations and key life-cycle milestones ensures that over 300,000 exam cycle answer sheets are received and processed annually,” said Gulley. “This provides U.S. Navy manpower policy makers with accurate and timely candidate selection pools, critical for quota authorizations, and subsequent advancement of our best Sailors.”

Duvall, who has been a civil servant for 17 years, is thankful for the selection and appreciates the command’s recognition of her performance.

“It really feels great to be recognized,” said Duvall. “I’d like to thank my team leads Andrea Bradley and Winfred Greene as they have been vital in my training here at NETPDC.”

Both selectees had a vast impact on NETPDC’s continuing mission of serving and advancing Sailors through personal and professional development.

As part of the MyNavy HR Force Development team, NETPDC provides products and services that enable and enhance education, training, career development, and personnel advancement throughout the Navy. Primary elements of the command include the Voluntary Education Department, the NAC, and the Resources Management Department.

Additional information about NETPDC can be found at https://www.netc.navy.mil/NETPDC.