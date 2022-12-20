Willow Creek Outdoor Management, a Landscaping Services Provider in Evans GA, Suggests that It May Be Time for a New Yard with the Coming Year

/EIN News/ -- Columbia, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Columbia, Georgia -

Willow Creek Outdoor Management, a Harlem, GA-based lawn care and landscaping services company, is suggesting to homeowners that the upcoming new year may be just the right time to create the outdoor space of their dreams. Each year, people make New Year’s resolutions. This year, Willow Creek Outdoor Management recommends a resolution to improve their yard or outdoor space. Willow Creek Outdoor Management offers a variety of lawn care services, including hardscaping, landscaping, lawn maintenance, lawn mowing, retaining wall installation, sodding and sod installation and other related services.

A spokesperson for Willow Creek Outdoor Management says, “We are experts on the plants that grow successfully in our CSRA climate and the landscaping approaches that help them thrive. We offer both 2D and 3D landscape design services. You don’t have to spend all of your free time maintaining your yard. If you are looking for a professional, dependable landscaping service, you can trust Willow Creek Outdoor Management to provide reliable, high quality care for your outdoor spaces in Evans, Grovetown and Harlem, GA, and the greater Augusta area. Our business is built on a commitment to customer service and customer satisfaction. Contact us today to request your free estimate. You can trust us to take care of your yard, so you can simply enjoy it.”

Also, homeowners and other property owners can simply allow Willow Creek Outdoor Management to take care of the lawn maintenance for their home or property year-around. Their basic lawn maintenance package includes lawn mowing, weed eating, edging, spraying flower beds for weeds and hedge/bush trimming. Add-on services include: lawn fertilization, dethatching, aeration, top dressing, and overseeding. Their lawn maintenance program consists of at least 26 visits per calendar year.

For those who are wondering whether landscaping projects can be started during the winter season, it is indeed possible because Georgia has winters that are mild, which means there are no extremely low temperatures or major snowfalls. Nevertheless, Georgia is not like Florida, which means that winter can be tough on lawns. Many of the usual types of turfgrass used in Evans will become dormant during winter. These turfgrasses include Zoysia, St. Augustine, Bermuda, Centipede, and Bahia. For lawns with these types of grasses, it is vital to be more careful with lawn care during the winter months. That is why it is usually a good idea to get the services of professionals who are experienced and knowledgeable on how to care for the lawn at any time of the year.

For those who want a better looking yard, Willow Creek Outdoor Management is capable of providing hardscaping services. This is because well-designed hardscapes can significantly improve the aesthetics of the yard and the whole property. Hardscaping may also be used to address certain issues, such as elevation challenges, erosion, standing water, and other problems that may affect the functionality of the outdoor spaces. Their hardscaping services include outdoor fireplaces, stepping stones, retaining walls, fire pits and paver walkways and patios.

Started in 2012, Willow Creek Outdoor Management is a locally owned and operated business in Harlem, GA, that has evolved through the years into a top provider of professional hardscaping and landscaping services in Evans, Grovetown, and the entire Augusta river area. Their team of landscaping experts have been in the industry for more than 15 years and they have a combined experience of over 40 years. They are experts in lawn care services, such as sod installation, lawn maintenance and mowing, soil aeration, and landscaping, including fire pits, paver patios, walkways, and retaining walls, and other hardscaping projects.

Those who are interested in learning more about the landscaping and lawn care services offered by Willow Creek Outdoor Management can check out their website or contact them on the phone or through email. They are open from 8:00 am to 5:00pm, from Monday to Thursday; and from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm on Fridays.

