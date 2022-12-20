Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti Recaps 2022 as the Year Draws to a Close

Norristown, PA – December 20, 2022 – Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti (D-17 Montgomery/Delaware) reflected on her second year serving Senate District 17 as 2022 draws to a close.

“I’m proud of the work my team and I have accomplished this year. From legislative initiatives, to investing in our community, to serving constituent’s needs, we have worked hard and seen results that are improving lives,” said Senator Cappelletti. “We are excited to continue to serve constituents with a wide variety of needs related to state government and look forward to spending more time in the community in 2023. As always, if my office can provide assistance, please reach out to us. We are happy to help!”

Community Events

Senator Cappelletti hosted a variety of events for her constituents in 2022, including her annual Kids Fair at Elmwood Park Zoo. Each event gave folks a wide variety of services and opportunities to learn new things about state government, the district, and service the community’s needs.

Senator Cappelletti hosted over 350 community members, over 50 vendors, and volunteers at Elmwood Park Zoo for a free night of family fun at her Kids’ Fair for residents of District 17. The evening included free food, dance and cheerleading performances, and an opportunity to explore the Zoo while learning more about the services offered in our District.

Senator Cappelletti hosted a Good Government Summit at Cabrini University for high school students around the district to learn more about Pennsylvania’s legislative process and work together to pass mock legislation focused on environmental stewardship.

Senator Cappelletti hosted over 150 Senior Citizens at her annual Senior Fair, where older residents of the district could learn more about the services they might benefit from and had the opportunity to get vaccinated.

Senator Cappelletti hosted several community events that filled many constituent needs: helping constituents with shredding resources, recycling electronics waste, and answering questions from our region’s Veterans.

Investments in the Community

Senator Cappelletti secured over $40 million in grant funding for a range of initiatives in Senate District 17. These investments supported economic and job growth, community safety, healthcare access, and human services needs across the district. Here are just a few of the highlights:

Norristown Hospitality Center received $100,000 for operational upgrades for their location on Church Street in Norristown to support the growing housing and food insecure populations they serve.

Child Advocacy Center of Montgomery County received $5,750,000 for the renovation and acquisition of commercial property to establish the Child Advocacy Center for social and behavioral services.

Bryn Mawr Hospital Behavioral Health Inpatient Unit in Lower Merion Township received $2,000,000 to increase its number of inpatient Behavioral Health beds, with the creation of a new, two-floor unit. This expansion to improve patient access also presents an opportunity to enhance the physical environment of care. The new unit will be larger to afford patients the appropriate space, activities, and support needed for successful treatment.

Legislative Initiatives

Throughout 2022, Senator Cappelletti introduced and supported legislation to make Pennsylvania a better place to live for all. She has introduced legislation to prevent gun violence, including bills that would require the safe storage of firearms and others that would implement a mandatory waiting period in the event of a firearm purchase. Senator Cappelletti has introduced legislation to protect our environment, as a prime sponsor of Go 100 PA, a plan to transition Pennsylvania to 100 percent renewable energy, without leaving workers or industries behind. Senator Cappelletti has also been at the forefront of fighting for good government reforms in Harrisburg, to ensure that our government is transparent and well-functioning for the people it serves. In 2023, she will continue to fight for these priorities, as the leadership in Harrisburg has not prioritized addressing any of these issues in the last legislative session.

Fighting for our rights

Before and after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Senator Cappelletti led the fight for reproductive rights in the Pennsylvania Senate. As the former Director of Policy at Planned Parenthood PA Advocates and a current Co-Chair of the Pennsylvania Women’s Health Caucus, Senator Cappelletti has been an outspoken voice for protecting and expanding access to reproductive healthcare. Senator Cappelletti has introduced legislation to protect reproductive freedoms and to protect a pregnant person’s privacy in Pennsylvania. She has fought against attempts from anti-abortion legislators trying to take away the right to abortion care through constitutional amendments.

Constituent Services

In addition to the countless community members Senator Cappelletti and her team have served at various events in the last year, Senator Cappelletti and her team are proud to have served over 500 constituents during 2022 in direct constituent services. Some of the most popular services included:

Property Tax and Rent Rebate Assistance

Unemployment Assistance

Septa Senior Key Passes

Legislative Interests

Constituents can make an appointment at the Norristown office by calling (610) 768-4200 or at the Ardmore office by calling (610) 896-2832. Constituents can also email Senator Cappelletti’s office at cappelletti@pasenate.com.

