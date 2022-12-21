Seattle Gummy is excited to announce the launch of its new Brand Ambassador Plus program
The company announced the launch of its new Brand Ambassador program on its website and social media.SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seattle Gummy, a health-conscious gummy brand, has launched a new brand ambassador program. The program offers gummy enthusiasts a chance to be an official brand ambassador, with perks including free products and swag. The company is looking for creative people who want to share their passion for Seattle Gummy with others.
The company has chosen to call its ambassadors "Gummy Squad" members. The Gummy Squad program will bring together a select group of brand ambassadors looking to make a difference in their community, and help them make that difference by supporting Seattle Gummy's mission of health and wellness. This program is designed to find and recruit the best influencers who want to be on-boarded as Brand Ambassadors.
Seattle Gummy is looking for people who are passionate about health and fitness, have a large following on social media, and are interested in working with an ethical brand that cares about its community. These ambassadors will receive free product samples, gifts from Seattle Gummy, and discounts on purchases. The program will enable its participants to earn money on a commission-based system by promoting the brand's products through social media and other online platforms.
This opportunity is open to anyone over 18 years old.
Applicants can apply on the Seattle Gummy website.
About the Company:
Seattle Gummy Company is an innovative company that takes pride in providing an efficacious range of chewable gummy formulations. They are on the frontlines of innovation in the health and wellness industry. Their products were developed by in-house Ph.D. research scientists who have designed their gummies to give their customers the best health benefits at an affordable price. Seattle Gummy’s wide selection of products is all made with premium, high-quality ingredients. They are made in the USA and combine Traditional Chinese Medicine with the latest scientific technology to ensure that their products provide maximum benefits for their loyal customer base.
Brad Fitch
Seattle Gummy Company
+1 2062570464
bfitch@seattlegummy.com