Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,568 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 325,317 in the last 365 days.

Hecht Partners Bolsters IP Practice with the Arrival of Delphine Knight Brown

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hecht Partners LLP, an “impact” litigation-focused law firm, has added respected IP partner Delphine Knight Brown to its ranks, continuing the growth of its intellectual property practice. Ms. Knight Brown joins as the Head of Life Sciences in the firm’s New York office, bringing three decades of trial experience with a focus on complex intellectual property and life sciences cases.

Ms. Knight Brown has served as lead counsel for several global pharmaceutical companies in Hatch-Waxman litigation and trials which have involved dozens of drug products, dosage forms and delivery systems. “I could not be more excited to join the impressive lawyers at Hecht Partners,” she said.

“Delphine’s proven track record as a tenacious IP attorney makes her a perfect fit for our firm,” said David L. Hecht, the firm’s founder and co-managing partner. “As we continue to deepen and strengthen our IP bench, Delphine will undoubtedly provide a great deal of value to clients and further expand the firm’s life sciences practice,” Hecht added.

Ms. Knight Brown received her bachelor’s degree from Princeton University and her J.D. from St. John's University School of Law. She is barred in New York and Connecticut, the Supreme Court, and various federal district courts. In her spare time, she serves on the boards of several private foundations, the Connecticut Selection Committee for the Princeton Prize in Race Relations, as well as a USA swimming official.

About Hecht Partners
Hecht Partners focuses on commercial disputes, particularly on high-stakes litigation and arbitration. We represent individuals, start-ups and small to mid-cap companies, whose interests coincide with the rule of law, corporate compliance, environmental-social-governance (ESG) principles, restorative justice, and individual human rights. Our specialty is in domestic class actions, public international law, patent and intellectual property with a team at the intersection of law and science. We pride ourselves on our entrepreneurial spirit and lean, efficient operations. We have eschewed much of the overheard weighing down our adversaries, and our Impact team of lawyers, tech experts and scientists can seamlessly connect to our digital infrastructure from anywhere in the world.

Hecht Partners LLP
Hecht Partners LLP
+1 212-851-6821
communications@hechtpartners.com

You just read:

Hecht Partners Bolsters IP Practice with the Arrival of Delphine Knight Brown

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Law, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.