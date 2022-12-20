Hecht Partners Bolsters IP Practice with the Arrival of Delphine Knight Brown
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hecht Partners LLP, an “impact” litigation-focused law firm, has added respected IP partner Delphine Knight Brown to its ranks, continuing the growth of its intellectual property practice. Ms. Knight Brown joins as the Head of Life Sciences in the firm’s New York office, bringing three decades of trial experience with a focus on complex intellectual property and life sciences cases.
Ms. Knight Brown has served as lead counsel for several global pharmaceutical companies in Hatch-Waxman litigation and trials which have involved dozens of drug products, dosage forms and delivery systems. “I could not be more excited to join the impressive lawyers at Hecht Partners,” she said.
“Delphine’s proven track record as a tenacious IP attorney makes her a perfect fit for our firm,” said David L. Hecht, the firm’s founder and co-managing partner. “As we continue to deepen and strengthen our IP bench, Delphine will undoubtedly provide a great deal of value to clients and further expand the firm’s life sciences practice,” Hecht added.
Ms. Knight Brown received her bachelor’s degree from Princeton University and her J.D. from St. John's University School of Law. She is barred in New York and Connecticut, the Supreme Court, and various federal district courts. In her spare time, she serves on the boards of several private foundations, the Connecticut Selection Committee for the Princeton Prize in Race Relations, as well as a USA swimming official.
About Hecht Partners
Hecht Partners focuses on commercial disputes, particularly on high-stakes litigation and arbitration. We represent individuals, start-ups and small to mid-cap companies, whose interests coincide with the rule of law, corporate compliance, environmental-social-governance (ESG) principles, restorative justice, and individual human rights. Our specialty is in domestic class actions, public international law, patent and intellectual property with a team at the intersection of law and science. We pride ourselves on our entrepreneurial spirit and lean, efficient operations. We have eschewed much of the overheard weighing down our adversaries, and our Impact team of lawyers, tech experts and scientists can seamlessly connect to our digital infrastructure from anywhere in the world.
