Superyachters Launches Online Community and Streaming Service for Luxury Yacht Industry

RICHMOND, LONDON, UK, December 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- London, United Kingdom Dec 20, 2022 (Issuewire.com) - Superyachters Launches Online Community and Streaming Service for Luxury Yacht IndustryThe new platform offers yacht enthusiasts a unique opportunity to connect, collaborate, and find professionals in the industryLondon, UK - Superyachters, the premier online community, and TV streaming service for the luxury yacht industry are excited to announce the launch of our platform.Our community offers a unique opportunity for yacht enthusiasts to connect, collaborate, and find professionals in the industry. With our user-friendly interface, members can easily upload and share content, including photos and videos of their yachts, as well as promote their own products and services.In addition to our online community, we are also launching a streaming service that will feature original shows and content about the world of yachts. From yacht design and technology to the latest industry news and events, our TV channel has something for everyone.Superyachters is available on Roku and Amazon Fire, with plans to launch on Apple TV early next year. We are committed to providing our members with the best possible experience, and we look forward to welcoming new members to our community."We are thrilled to launch Superyachters and provide a new platform for yacht enthusiasts to connect and share their passion for luxury yachts," said Douglas McFarlane, founder of Superyachters. "We look forward to growing our community and offering unique, original content on our streaming service."For more information, or to join the Superyachters community , visit our website at www.superyachters.com About Superyachters:Superyachters is the premier online community and TV streaming service for the luxury yacht industry. Our platform offers yacht enthusiasts a unique opportunity to connect, collaborate, and find professionals in the industry. With our user-friendly interface and streaming service featuring original shows and content, we provide a one-stop destination for exploring the world of luxury yachts.

