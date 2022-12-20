Refine your deer hunting, processing skills this month at MDC Cape Nature Center

Body

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – New to deer hunting, or interested in making the best of this year’s harvest? Check out Cape Nature Center’s free programs this month to learn outside survival skills, hunting tips, and how to make delicious venison jerky and sausage!

Hunting: Shoot or Don't Shoot with a Hunting Simulator | When: 2 – 4 p.m. on Dec. 28 | Where: Cape Girardeau Nature Center | Register online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4x5

You’ve passed Hunter Education, so now it’s time to put your skills to the test using a hunting simulator! You’ll be presented with an onscreen hunting scenario, and then it’s up to you to decide if the shot is ethical. Participants will use a firearm provided with the program to test them on shot placement. This program is a great learning experience!

Hunter Education student certification is required. There is no age limit.

Field to Freezer: Making Venison Deer Jerky | When: 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 29 | Where: Cape Girardeau Nature Center | Register online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4xS

Do you love jerky, but hate the price tag? Discover how to make delicious venison jerky with the deer you harvested this season!

You have the deer, but what do you do with it? Discover how easy it is to process venison and make your own deer sausage!

Are you running out of freezer space? Come and learn basic skills to preserve your deer meat by canning venison!

Stay connected

Questions about events can be emailed to MDC Cape Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky at Laci.Prucinsky@mdc.mo.gov.

The Cape Nature Center sends program registration reminders and updates to those who sign up by texting “MDC Nature” to 468311. An online subscription is also available to “sign up for updates” at www.mdc.mo.gov. A variety of updates are available at this option, but Cape Girardeau specific updates are available under facility updates and news for southeast region.

Reminder

Nature/Education Centers and MDC-staffed shooting ranges will close statewide at 3 p.m. on December 24.

Cape Girardeau Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise – 10 p.m.