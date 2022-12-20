Shareholder Letter: Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc. CEO Discusses Tradecore Products and TCHR Tokens

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc. TONR Shareholder Letter:

I am extremely pleased to announce that Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc. has made significant strides over the last several months towards the implementation and launch of the TradeScore line of market trading indicators for TradingView.com charts.

Since the launch of the TradeScore line we have seen a s steady increase in sales, not only in the private sector but interestingly enough from the educational sector as well. At current, we are in the process of finalizing a 3-year promotional contract with two Forex trading educational platforms. As a part of this initiative, TradeScore software will be pre-purchased by the platforms and made available to their students worldwide. This deal, in many ways, will help to solidify TradeScore as one the fastest growing and most credible indicators available on the market today. We look forward to releasing more details about this initiative just after the new year.

The next initiative of the DCC I would like to discuss is the upcoming promotional airdrop of our TCHR crypto token. Beginning on December 21st, we will begin issuing a 5,000,000 promotional lot of TCHR tokens to the first 150 people who register (or have already registered) at tonnnerow.com/tchr. The TCHR token will be our primary focus in 2023 and will be the cornerstone of our emergence into the world of crypto currency as a utility in expanding support for the educational community.

The promotional issuance of these tokens is the first phase of our initiative to develop our own utility token to be used in the upcoming line of TradeScore educational platforms that will offer support to teachers and educators across the nation. One of the key components of the TCHR platform will be the issuance of TCHR tokens to registered teachers in any US based school system that will eventually turn into credits usable in a private, online marketplace where items, such as paper, pens, pencils, backpacks, folder and other school related materials can be traded for TCHR tokens.

Unfortunately, in today's society, there are too many teachers and educators having to rely on their own means of securing items they so desperately need for their students - we see the problem and will use the TCHR crypto platform to help provide much needed assistance.

We are truly excited about the TCHR platform and all that we believe it will accomplish over the next several months and years to come.

Anyone wishing to receive 5,000,000 TCHR tokens as a part of this promotion can log onto tonnerow.com/tchr to register. Registration is open now and will continue until the first 150 recipients have been awarded the tokens. There are no eligibility requirements to receive the tokens and TONR shareholders are not required to submit any information on holdings as the airdrops will not be based on shares held.

If you have any questions about the promotion, please feel free to contact us at info@tonnerow.com.

Thank you all for your support of Tonner-One World Holdings as we move into an exciting new chapter! We truly hope your 2022 has been a prosperous and successful one and we look forward to walking into 2023 with an exciting vision for the future.

Happy Holidays and again, thank you!

Sincerely,

Corinda Joanne Melton

CEO

Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc.

