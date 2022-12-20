Labor Law Firms Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, File A Class Action Lawsuit Against Veni-Express, Inc., Alleging Failure to Pay All Wages Due

The lawsuit alleges Veni-Express, Inc. violated the California Labor Code by failing to provide all wages due.

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The San Diego employment law attorneys, at Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, filed a class action complaint against Veni-Express, Inc. ("Veni-Express") alleging failure to pay compensation for all hours worked. The Veni-Express class action lawsuit, Case No. 37-2022-00047732-CU-OE-CTL, is currently pending in the San Diego County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.

The lawsuit is brought on behalf of employees who are or previously were employed by Veni-Express in California who were paid in whole or in part on a piece rate basis from November 28, 2018 to the present. Some of these Veni-Express employees were allegedly entitled to separate hourly compensation for time spent performing all non-production related tasks directed by Veni-Express during their work shifts and are entitled to one hour of pay for their rest periods.

According to the lawsuit, Veni-Express allegedly engaged in unfair competition in violation of California Labor Code Sections §§ 201, 202, 203, 204, 226, 226.7, 246, 510, 512, 558, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, and 1198 by failing to: (1) pay minimum and overtime wages; (2) provide meal and rest periods; (3) provide accurate itemized wage statements; and (4) provide wages when due.

