Top Vaporizer Distributor TVAPE Announces New Full Self-Service Wholesale Platform

Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Businesses that purchase stock during the holiday season, know the struggles that make purchasing unnecessarily difficult. The primary challenges retailers face are how to:

Order Conveniently & Efficiently Order The Right Products Order What People Want

To solve these issues, TVAPE has launched its first full self-serve purchasing platform helping over 45 worldwide wholesale markets. The vaporizer company itself started over a decade ago with the CEO and Founder, Nima Noori, who was in a similar position. The TVAPE journey began with Nima selling vaporizers on competitive marketplaces, all in the shadows of huge domestic and international players.

"These challenges that retailers face are nothing new. I have observed the trend in this industry Since 2009, and consistently evolved our strategy to ensure profitability. What we offer is not just a product at a price, but the sharing of our strategic infrastructure with our wholesale partners so that they can win too." -TVAPE CEO, Nima Noori

As a result of exclusive harm-reducing products and millions of annual visitors, international vaporizer distributor TVAPE has become one of the primary authorities in the dry herb and wax vaporizer space. Cannabis use is up, with afternoon and morning consumption doubling over the course of COVID. In fact, 54% of those surveyed have stated they are consuming more cannabis in general. According to this user survey conducted with real cannabis consumers, 89.6% of consumers strongly feel that vaporizing is a less harmful alternative to smoking. TVAPE's Wholesale Team supplies cannabis retailers, such as headshops, smoke shops, and vape stores, with cutting-edge vaporizers. TVAPE is also trusted by Multistate Operators, Licensed Producers, Provincial Crown corporations, as well as medical and recreational dispensaries. During the holiday season, when companies capitalize on the increased traffic, TVAPE is relied upon to provide quality CBD and medical cannabis vaporizers, wax pens, dab pens, and accessories.

TVAPE's two locations in Stuttgart, Germany and Toronto, Canada have thousands of authentic Google reviews at a rating of 4.7. This is a testament to the vaporizing company's outstanding client support and product education. TVAPE is a brand within the Thermodyne Systems umbrella of brands which also owns award-winning products from brands such as Zeus Arsenal, Utillian, Tronian, LITL and Vapo City.

1. How Does TVAPE's New Wholesale Portal Speed Up The Time It Takes To Place an Order?

Most wholesale portals are based on retail templates that are made for retail customers, which in effect, make the work for purchasers extremely inefficient. The new TVAPE Wholesale portal makes the purchasing process simpler than ever before by providing a dedicated wholesale website for ordering large numbers of related SKUs in wholesale quantities.

Wholesale partners will find detailed information like wholesale prices, profit margins, features, and performance/technical specs on each product sold directly on the portal. Sorting through emails, PDFs, and excel sheets is no longer required to place an order by senior purchasing staff. All of these resources located directly on the purchasing path speed up the analysis, decision-making, and ordering process.

If retailers prefer a personal touch, each customer has a designated account manager who is supported by a Sales Associate to ensure customer inquiries are attended to in a timely manner. TVAPE also hosts in-store virtual training sessions to teach the retailer's staff how to best educate customers on use and maintenance, in the format of a compelling pitch.

In addition, there is ample informative video content, downloadable high-resolution images, posters, and sell sheets right on the portal to be forwarded to sales staff. In short, TVAPE does the homework and allows retailers to start selling profitable products efficiently.

2. How Can Wholesale Partners Find The Right Combinations Of Features And Pricing that are sellable?

In many instances, getting the wrong features at the wrong price, even with the right brand, will just result in stale products. Most purchasers will assume the category is not selling, but fail to understand that the internet is one click away, and customers can easily understand if the seller has a good enough offering or if they are better off going somewhere else.

To help clients understand the features consumers are searching for, the Wholesale Portal prominently displays pricing and detailed analysis of features per device, all in one place. This negates the need for purchasers to create a product positioning map in order to better understand what product suits their clientele. TVAPE also provides in-depth device comparison videos, and commercials to light up store displays and articles so store staff can see how specific vaporizers stack up against each other. Wholesale partners can feel confident that the products they are selling feature the latest and most desirable technology while offering a harm-reducing alternative to smoking. The products are proven to sell as one of the top distributors in the industry, TVAPE, is powered by the same offerings.

3. How Can TVAPE Help Retailers Stock Products that Customers Want?

The vaporization market is constantly changing and growing, making it hard for purchasers to stay on top of trends for both beginners and connoisseurs. Purchasers can either give up this category's ROI or leverage the infrastructure and products forward through their organization in order to increase average order values. This is why TVAPE developed a comprehensive ranking system based on key performance indicators such as vapor quality, ease of use, and discreteness so that retailers can make an informed choice for themselves and forward the easy-to-absorb info to their own sales staff.

For example, the top-ranked vaporizers are from Zeus Arsenal, which released the 3rd generation of dry herb vaporizers under the direct supervision of Thermodyne Systems' engineering arm in Germany. The premium Zeus Arc GTS and the value-driven Zeus Arc S are both 3rd Generation dry herb vaporizers that produce minimal odor while drastically reducing the chore of packing and cleaning in comparison to 2nd Generation Vaporizers. Consumers are flocking to these new vaporizers due to their convenient user experience. This is just one of the many trusted brands that can be exclusively purchased easily through the new Wholesale Portals located on tvape.com, tvape.de, and tvape.ca.

As a result of its vertically integrated infrastructure, TVAPE is able to obtain feedback directly from customers and patients and implement such into the products that are developed or procured. To enable such a customer-centric approach, data points such as browsing, search, purchase behavior, surveys, and google trends are taken into account. Other factors, such as social media interactions, customer service data, and influencer feedback, are routinely passed up the chain from the brands all the way to the engineering team in Germany. The goal is to identify available technology or to develop proprietary technology that appeals to the latest consumer trends. This framework results in the grid of products that can be seen on the wholesale portal. Purchasers can utilize this simple grid or options to start their selection process. Thousands of man-hours have gone into these exclusive products to ensure that the products hit the value proposition that customers are looking for.

This approach has made TVAPE one of the best in the business, and we are confident that it will enable clients to enhance their profitability as well.

Why Join the TVAPE Wholesale Program Instead Of Sticking To The Same Old Suppliers?

Since TVAPE was founded 13 years ago, it has amassed over 52k Facebook followers, 45 million YouTube minutes watched, and millions of website visitors. Through this organic following, TVAPE is widely regarded as one of the, if not the top opinion leader in the CBD, Concentrate and Cannabis Vaporization categories worldwide.

Solving the problems listed above allowed TVAPE to become more than just a vaporizer wholesaler; TVAPE gathers data on customer experience and browsing habits and utilizes that knowledge to create dry herb vaporizers, wax pens, dab pens, e-rigs, and accessories that customers favor. These devices are packaged in brands that target different feature sets and price points. Together these brands effectively cover the complete product positioning map. This ability to cater to the complete need spectrum in each category is what has created a history of growth for TVAPE and can now be easily obtained by the smallest of retail stores via the new wholesale portal.

Both online and brick-and-mortar businesses interested in leveraging our products and services are welcome to enroll, for FREE, in the TVAPE wholesale program.

About TVAPE

With over a decade of sales experience, the experts at TVAPE are amongst the top opinion leaders in the vaporization space. TVAPE is one of the world's largest vaporizer retailers and distributors, linking brands to businesses and consumers worldwide. With TVAPE, all products are checked by experts in pharmaceutical technology that personally analyze each device. The team of professionals focuses on exceptional customer service, quality products, and cutting-edge digital marketing, positions TVAPE as industry trendsetters. Cooperation with top trending vaporizer manufacturers gives the company insight into the cannabis vaporization market, which is used to educate clients and customers. As educators and content developers, TVAPE has amassed over 13 million views on YouTube and is home to the world's largest library of vaporizer content and the most trafficked dry herb and wax vaporizer websites.

