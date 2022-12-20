Benzalkonium Bromide Market is to witness a revenue of US$ 1.78 Bn in 2032 amid ever growing demand for Fabric Softeners in many regions world-wide | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global benzalkonium bromide market is expected to bolster at an impressive pace by registering a CAGR of 8.1% throughout the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. The benzalkonium bromide market is anticipated to reach US$ 821.09 Million in 2022 and surpass a valuation of around US$ 1789.15 Million in 2032.



The product application helps in eliminating the need for antibiotics in aquaculture and assists in improving hygiene, which is further predicted to increase demand for benzalkonium bromide.

Benzalkonium bromide is known for its non-toxic, non-corrosive, and non-staining properties which help make it ideal for in food and beverage sanitizers for dairies, slaughterhouses, and milk storage tanks, among other applications of benzalkonium bromide.

The rising consumer awareness of hygiene paired well with the healthy benzalkonium bromide market growth is expected to boost demand for benzalkonium bromide in the assessment years.

Attributing to its utilization in cleaning and preparation of surfaces including paths, greenhouses, roofing, wood decking, and sheds, the product is highly effective against moss, fungi, mold, algae, and mildew, which should drive the benzalkonium bromide market growth over the forecast period.

Throughout the assessment period, benzalkonium bromide is used in various applications such as fish parasite removal, water treatment, and general site disinfection should boost demand for benzalkonium bromide.

In addition to that, the product's numerous applications as a precipitant in the chemical industry should propel the market forward in the coming years. Benzalkonium bromide is utilized in ophthalmic solutions and comprises several applications in eye drop preservation, which are expected to bolster product demand for preservation applications in the market.

During the forecasted timeframe, rising government regulations for wastewater treatment, as well as increased investments in water treatment facilities, are expected to drive the benzalkonium bromide market share.

Key Takeaways

Because of changing lifestyles, surging per capita income and spending are some of the prominent factors driving demand for cosmetic and personal care products, which is expected to drive demand for benzalkonium bromide.

The propelling demand for fabric softeners within the developed world will push players to market prominent key trends and opportunities. Furthermore, rising demand for benzalkonium bromide in the production of antiseptic medicines will propel the market forward along with the market's future trends over the forecast period.

Over the recent years, the key manufacturers have placed their focus on increasing benzalkonium bromide production capacity in order to meet the rising demand for benzalkonium bromide and strengthen their position in the market, strengthening the adoption trends.

Furthermore, the significant growth of the pharmaceutical industry all over the world is anticipated to bolster the market even more. The market growth will be hampered by stringent government regulation and rising demand for bio-based chemicals in the developed region.

Key Companies Profiled

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Limited

Henan Kangxing, Taicang Pharmaceutical Factory

Luoyang Tianmeng

Merck KgA

MR Pharma Inc.

KLK OLEO

PROFARMA-PRODUKT, s.r.o.,

TCI Ltd.

Competitive Landscape

The global benzalkonium bromide market is considered to get consolidated with prominent market players all over the world. Strategic acquisitions are primarily used to expand a company's existing product portfolio and distribution network. Attributing to strategic acquisitions has allowed various companies in the market to expand their existing market product portfolio and further strengthen their market position.

Products containing benzalkonium bromides, such as those used in the pharmaceutical and food and beverage industries, can promote the market growth of resistant bacteria, which could be a further constraint for the market.

Key Segments:

By Grade:

Pharma Grade

Industrial Grade

By Function:

Preservative

Cationic Surfactant

Cosmetic

Other

By Application:

Personal care

Fabric care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

More Insights into the Benzalkonium Bromide Market

North America is anticipated to dominate the global benzalkonium bromide market on the basis of demand. The United States is predicted to account for the maximum market share over the forecast period.

The growth of the region is primarily due to significant increases in pharmaceutical drug production and rising R&D investment in the pharmaceutical sector, which is expected to boost demand for benzalkonium bromide over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the North American market is predicted to drive significant growth for fabric care products and Europe is exhibiting phenomenal growth as well. The market will be aided by the healthy growth of the chemicals, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries in the Asia Pacific.

In addition to that, the availability of raw materials and low production costs in the Asia Pacific will fuel the market growth, which will also escalate the benzalkonium bromide market key trends and opportunities. In terms of demand, the market in Latin America and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) is expected to grow slowly over the forecast period.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

To Continue TOC…

