Target Found Liable for Copyright Violation of Clothing: Jury Awards $1 Million in Damages
Texas jury in Cat & Dogma, LLC vs. Target Corporation, awarded $1 million to Cat & Dogma, finding Target violated Cat & Dogma’s copyrighted clothing design.
The verdict is a great outcome for copyright owners and creators seeking to protect their livelihood and exclusive rights in their works from theft and infringement.”UNIONDALE, NEW YORK, US, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Texas jury has awarded $1 million in damages to Cat & Dogma, a clothing company, after the jury determined Target Corporation violated Cat & Dogma’s copyright in its design of baby clothing.
— Craig B. Sanders, Esq.
In Cat and Dogma, LLC v. Target Corporation, case number 1:19-cv-01002-LY filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, Cat & Dogma sought damages against Target for its unauthorized use of Cat & Dogma's copyrighted design in infant clothing.
Following more than eight hours of deliberation spanning a period of two days, a federal jury in Austin, Texas awarded $1 million to the children’s clothing design company based in Texas. Cat & Dogma alleged that Target had substantially copied Cat & Dogma’s original copyrighted designs onto Target’s own line of baby clothing and products since 2019. Thereafter, Target sold its clothing line with the infringing design for profit, without authorization from or paying compensation to Cat & Dogma, Target’s unwilling designer. The jury reviewed a side-by-side comparison of the garments, showing how closely Target’s 2019 design resembles Cat and Dogma’s created years before, in 2015.
Cat & Dogma was represented by Craig B. Sanders, Esq. and James H. Freeman, Esq. of Sanders Law Group, copyright lawyers located in Uniondale, New York. As Mr. Sanders explained, “the verdict is a great outcome for copyright owners and creators seeking to protect their livelihood and exclusive rights in their works from theft and infringement.” Mr. Sanders added “the jury verdict in this case is an excellent example of the law upholding the rights of design creators whose work is used without authorization, in violation of federal copyright laws, by another – even a large national corporation such as Target.”
Cat & Dogma is a 100% organic and comfortably stylish brand for infants, and is dedicated to offering high quality products made with ethically sourced organic cotton, certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard.
Sanders Law Group is a New York based law firm, with a practice area dedicated to copyright litigation, assisting those creative individuals and companies whose copyrights have been violated by other parties.
