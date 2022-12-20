Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,571 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 325,329 in the last 365 days.

San Antonio Holds Successful Book Signing Event with Nick Guinn for His Latest Publication

Author Nick Guinn Book Signing Event in San Antonio, Texas

Author Nick Guinn Book Signing Event in San Antonio, Texas (2)

Author Nick Guinn Book Signing Event in San Antonio, Texas (3)

This past week, Re:Rooted 210 Urban Winery in Hemisfair Park held an intimate book signing event with author Nick Guinn and guests.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nick Guinn, respected IP Attorney, has represented hundreds of clients with respect to the protection and enforcement of their brands. This past week, Re:Rooted 210 Urban Winery in Hemisfair Park held an intimate book signing event with the author and guests. Guests included local judges, attorneys, family, and friends. Nick gave a short reading from his book, Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Trademarks, and signed copies before the end of the evening.

Additionally, Nick Guinn invited the Hemisfair Conservancy to participate by promoting and raising funds for their organization while simultaneously giving away over 30 copies of the latest publication. Nick was pleased to visit with each of the guests individually and looks forward to his next book signing to be held in Austin, Texas in early 2023. To stay up to date with Nick and his campaign, make sure you’re subscribed to Nick’s monthly newsletter available at nickguinn.com.

Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Trademarks is available for purchase on Amazon and Nick’s website:
https://a.co/d/gbsjMGd
www.nickguinn.com

About Nick Guinn, IP Attorney
Nick Guinn is an IP attorney based in Texas. Nick works with clients in several industries and assists with both prosecution of their IP as well as lead counsel in their IP cases. Nick is admitted to practice before all state and federal courts in Texas, the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, and the United States Patent and Trademark Office. In addition, he is a practicing professor of intellectual property law and advanced legal writing, and he frequently speaks on intellectual property and litigation issues. Additional information can be found at www.nickguinn.com.

Nick Guinn IP Attorney - Media Contact: Mau Sanchez
GURUPRESARIO
mau@mausanchez.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

San Antonio Holds Successful Book Signing Event with Nick Guinn for His Latest Publication

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.