San Antonio Holds Successful Book Signing Event with Nick Guinn for His Latest Publication
This past week, Re:Rooted 210 Urban Winery in Hemisfair Park held an intimate book signing event with author Nick Guinn and guests.SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nick Guinn, respected IP Attorney, has represented hundreds of clients with respect to the protection and enforcement of their brands. This past week, Re:Rooted 210 Urban Winery in Hemisfair Park held an intimate book signing event with the author and guests. Guests included local judges, attorneys, family, and friends. Nick gave a short reading from his book, Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Trademarks, and signed copies before the end of the evening.
Additionally, Nick Guinn invited the Hemisfair Conservancy to participate by promoting and raising funds for their organization while simultaneously giving away over 30 copies of the latest publication. Nick was pleased to visit with each of the guests individually and looks forward to his next book signing to be held in Austin, Texas in early 2023. To stay up to date with Nick and his campaign, make sure you’re subscribed to Nick’s monthly newsletter available at nickguinn.com.
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Trademarks is available for purchase on Amazon and Nick’s website:
https://a.co/d/gbsjMGd
www.nickguinn.com
About Nick Guinn, IP Attorney
Nick Guinn is an IP attorney based in Texas. Nick works with clients in several industries and assists with both prosecution of their IP as well as lead counsel in their IP cases. Nick is admitted to practice before all state and federal courts in Texas, the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, and the United States Patent and Trademark Office. In addition, he is a practicing professor of intellectual property law and advanced legal writing, and he frequently speaks on intellectual property and litigation issues. Additional information can be found at www.nickguinn.com.
