Raffles Christian Group of Schools Won several accolades in Vanda International Science Competition in Singapore
JAKARTA, INDONESIA, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovation, technology, and scientific research being the hallmarks of RCGS, the winning accolades reflect students' approach toward holistic growth.
The Raffles Christian Group of Schools are designed to provide a curriculum that fosters deep and lasting learning experiences, encouraging students to look afresh at the world around them, so they can take on challenges, dream big and make a meaningful difference. By empowering the next generation of leaders, Raffles students won several accolades in Vanda International Science Competition in Singapore.
The Raffles Student’s success in the competition is a reflection of the school’s strong belief in imparting qualities apart from academics. Their vision is to prepare students to become leaders by providing a challenging, safe, and enjoyable learning experience in an environment that nurtures each individual's physical, emotional, social-emotional, and spiritual growth.
The Vanda Science Global Finals held in Singapore is a competition where students from every walk of life have come together to think critically and creatively, above and beyond their imagination. Vanda Finals is a trailblazer in cultivating students of exceptional abilities.
The students from Raffles Christian School Pondok Indah and Raffles Christian School Kelapa Gading who have made Indonesia proud include
1. Franciscus Steve Kurniawan (Individual)- Gold Medalist and Overall Champion
2. Minjoon - 1 Silver for IJMO.
3. Mabel - 1 bronze for Vanda individual and 1 bronze for Vanda team.
4. Gerardo -1 bronze for Vanda.
5. Tiffney Setyoko (Individual)- Bronze Medallist
Just a quick glimpse at the awards and accolades their students have won in competitive extra-curricular activities is a testament to the fact that RCGS is one of the top schools in Indonesia.
When asked about the proud moment, the team at RCGS said, “We are delighted with the achievements of these students as it shows that they can apply their knowledge and skills creatively to reach a common goal. It is not just about our academic excellence or sports trophies. At the heart of RCGS lies an education system that is comprehensive enough to prepare learners as they navigate life’s road ahead. We use a systematic approach to delivering holistic education focusing on Knowledge, Virtue, and Character. We believe every learner should be nurtured with a sense of purpose and resilience to deal with challenges.”
Going beyond just academics, the schools are built with strong character training and faith formation programs that equip students’ minds and hearts for a better tomorrow. In addition, through the many extra-curricular opportunities at RCGS, students are empowered and encouraged to pursue their passions. From dance to art, sports to science, RCGS ensures that each student receives an education fit for them.
Founded and rooted by the late Mr. William Soeryadjaya and Mr. Radius Prawiro, RCGS aims to provide students with the platform to develop their God-given talents, nurture their gifts, and hone their skills in a holistic environment. They provide rigorous but fun learning to give students a well-rounded education that helps them embrace their uniqueness and explore their potential so they can grow every day.
