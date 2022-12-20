The Growth Of Aircraft Production Is Expected To Drive The Aircraft Doors Market As Per The Business Research Company's Aircraft Doors Global Market Report 2022

Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research on the aircraft doors market, the growth of aircraft production is expected to propel the growth of the aircraft doors market going forward. Aircraft production refers to the manufacturing of aircraft, which is a vehicle that can fly. The aircraft doors such as passenger exit doors, emergency exit doors, and service doors are fixed in the aircraft while manufacturing an aircraft. The aircraft doors maintain the necessary internal pressure of an aircraft and ensure the safety of the aircraft.

For instance, according to a report ‘Focus on Aerospace and Aviation’ by the Government of Ireland, in 2019, manufacturing of the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 aircraft reached a record-breaking 60 aircraft per month each. In addition, over the next ten years, it is anticipated that the commercial fleet, which currently has about 25,000 operating aircraft will grow to 37,800. Therefore, the growth of aircraft production is driving the growth of the aircraft door market.



The global aircraft door market size is expected to grow from $4.29 billion in 2021 to $4.68 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many every market across the globe. As per TBRC’s aircraft doors market report the market is expected to reach $6.04 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.6%.

Technological advancements are the key trends gaining popularity in the aircraft door market. Major companies operating in the aircraft door market are developing advanced technologies to sustain their position. For instance, in October 2019, Door Engineering, a US-based manufacturer for commercial and industrial applications, including aviation launched Premier Door Hydraulic Door System for aviation applications using their smart door technology. By enabling one-touch door operation and the flexibility to halt the door in any position before opening or closing it as needed, this technology does away with the need for constant button holding. The unique features include the effortless open and shut motion, which is simple to integrate into new or existing building control systems and also helps to reduce wear and tear on door components. It also allows for a soft-start open and close that is unique to this hydraulic door.

Major players in the aircraft doors market are Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Bombardier Inc, Aernnova Aerospace S.A., Groupe Latécoère, Saab AB, Elbit Systems Ltd., Triumph Group, Collins Aerospace, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Hellenic Aerospace Industry, Safran S.A., Arnprior Aerospace Inc., Airbus Helicopters SAS, and Avians Innovations Technology Pvt. Ltd.

North America was the largest region in the aircraft doors market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the aircraft doors market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The global aircraft doors market is segmented by door type into passenger doors, cargo doors, emergency doors, service or access doors, landing gear doors, other door types; by aircraft type into narrow body aircraft, wide body aircraft, very large body aircraft, regional aircraft; by operating mechanism into manual, hydraulic; by application into commercial aviation, military aviation; by distribution channel into original equipment manufacturer (OEM), aftermarket.

Aircraft Doors Global Market Report 2022 –Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide aircraft doors market forecast size and aircraft doors market growth, aircraft doors market segments, aircraft doors market trends, drivers and restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in its competitive landscape section for over 3,000 industry reports, covering more than 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

