Correcting Congenital Breast Asymmetry to Improve Quality of Life
Dr. Constance M. Chen
Breast Reconstruction Specialist Dr. Constance M. Chen Explains Options for Correcting Breast Asymmetry
The important thing for women to know is that breast asymmetry can usually be improved.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent research shows that for women born with significant breast asymmetry, surgery can not only help create more symmetrical breasts but it can also improve self-esteem, quality of life, and mental health.
— Dr. Constance M. Chen
“Breast asymmetry is common,” says Dr. Constance M. Chen, board-certified plastic surgeon and breast reconstruction specialist. “It can be helpful for women to know that they are not alone. There are options to surgically correct breast asymmetry, which can have a significant impact on women’s self-image and emotional well-being.”
Most women have slight differences between their breasts. For some, the variations are barely noticeable. For others, however, one breast may be significantly different in size, shape, or position compared to the other.
“Breast abnormalities can start in adolescence as female breasts grow larger,” explains Dr Chen. “Congenital breast asymmetry is caused by a genetic tendency for one breast to grow differently from the other breast. Differences between two breasts can also occur from damage to breast tissue before puberty.”
One study looked at 45 young women who underwent surgical correction of breast asymmetry between 2008 and 2018. Before surgery, the women studied had lowered self-esteem and limited their social activities due to physical or emotional problems. A few years after their breast asymmetry was surgically corrected, the women showed significant improvements in self-esteem, social functioning, and overall mental health.
Options to Correct Breast Asymmetry
Most women’s breasts are fully developed by age 21. For women 21 or older who still have significant breast asymmetry, surgical correction to improve symmetry between their breasts may be a good option. Surgery can improve symmetry between breasts in the following ways:
• Increasing the size of the smaller breast;
• Decreasing the size of the larger breast;
• Changing breast shape and position.
For women with one breast larger than the other, breast augmentation may be performed to increase the size of the smaller breast. Most commonly, a breast implant is used to increase breast size. Another option is fat grafting by injecting fat into the smaller breast. In fat grafting, liposuction is used to remove fat from one part of the body, such as the abdomen, flanks, or thighs, and then the fat is processed to remove impurities and injected into the smaller breast to create more volume. The ultimate method of enlarging the breast is microvascular flap surgery, in which fat and skin is transferred from one area such as the abdomen or inner thigh, along with blood vessels that are then surgically reattached to blood vessels in the chest under an operating microscope to create a larger living breast. Microvascular flap surgery is a complex operation, however, that requires a microsurgeon with specialized skills.
If one breast is droopier than the other, a breast lift or mastopexy may be done. “A breast lift will remove excess skin and elevate the nipple areola complex and often the breast tissue itself so that the entire breast appears less droopy,” says Chen. “While a breast lift does not actually alter breast volume, the lifted breast may appear smaller.”
Often, surgical adjustments to both breasts are considered. For example, some women may undergo a breast reduction in both breasts, and reduce one breast more than the other to improve symmetry. And surgery is not the only route. Breast prostheses worn in the bra can help camouflage asymmetry in clothing, which may be enough for some women to achieve satisfaction and improve social functioning.
“The important thing for women to know is that breast asymmetry can usually be improved,” Chen adds. “There are options, and a good plastic surgeon will listen to your concerns and help you understand if there are any procedure(s) that can help you achieve your goals.”
Constance M. Chen, MD, is a board-certified plastic surgeon with a special expertise in the use of innovative natural techniques to optimize medical and cosmetic outcomes for women undergoing breast reconstruction. She is Clinical Assistant Professor of Surgery (Plastic Surgery) at Weill Cornell Medical College and Clinical Assistant Professor of Surgery (Plastic Surgery) at Tulane University School of Medicine. www.constancechenmd.com
Melissa Chefec
MCPR, LLC
+ +1 203-968-6625
melissa@mcprpublicrelations.com